Health
Toddler is first childhood flu-related death of season in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 19-month-old Cleveland girl is the city’s first confirmed flu-related childhood death during the current flu season. City health officials said on Friday.
Authorities said the child was in the hospital at the time of his death.
This is Cuyahoga County’s second childhood flu-related death this season. A 13-year-old boy died in his November.
Although flu season started early and spread quickly, there has been a recent decline in flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio and nationwide, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Health Commissioner, recently said. Flu season is expected to have peaks and troughs over the next few weeks.
Until December 24th in Ohio Only one pediatric influenza-related death has been reported during the 2022-2023 influenza season. States track only childhood flu-related deaths.
During the 2020-2021 very mild flu season, only one childhood flu death was recorded nationally. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, in the 2019-2020 season it was 195 and in the 2018-2019 season it was 144.
Health statistics show increased flu activity throughout Cuyahoga County.
As of December 17, the county has recorded two flu-related deaths this season, including a child death in November. In addition, 756 people were hospitalized with flu-related illness.
Summit County has recorded three flu-related deaths through December 10. In Medina County, he had one flu-related death recorded by Tuesday.
Flu-related deaths in other northern Ohio counties were not immediately available.
get the flu vaccine
Flu season usually lasts from February to March, so it’s never too late to get a flu shot. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu vaccine is recommended for people 6 months and older.
This year’s flu vaccines are compatible with current influenza subspecies and can prevent severe illness and flu-related hospitalizations.
Washing your hands indoors and wearing a mask can help slow the spread of the flu virus.
Here’s how to find a flu shot.
Enter your zip code here vaccine finder page of vaccine.gov.
Contact the Cuyahoga County Health Board to make an appointment at 216.201.2041 or email us. [email protected].
The Cleveland Public Health Department is distributing influenza, mpox (monkeypox), and COVID-19 vaccines at two health centers.
- J. Glen Smith Health Center, 11100 St. Clair Ave. Vaccines are available Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm for ages 12 and older.
- McCafferty Health Center, 4242 Lorain Ave. Vaccines are available Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm for ages 12 and older. Children aged 6 months to 11 years can only be vaccinated on Mondays.
The vaccine is provided free to patients. COVID-19 and influenza vaccine can be given at the same time. Walk-ins are welcome. 216-664-2222 or gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.govGuests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV raise concerns for health authorities
The three major viruses circulating this winter, influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, are putting a huge strain on Ohio’s hospitals, the state’s chief health official recently said.
And it’s possible that the hospital will see more patients after the holidays. Mr Vanderhoff said in a recent media briefing:
Influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (also known as RSV) can cause serious illness, especially for people with health problems or who have not been vaccinated, he said. Vaccines against influenza and COVID-19 keep vaccinated people from hospitalization.
Julie Washington is cleveland.com. read Link to previous article. Also:
More free COVID-19 tests are now available.Part of President Biden’s winter preparation plan
Shortage of infant formula recurred.Exchange program aims to distribute donated formula
