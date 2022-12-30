Influenza patients at risk of developing sepsis





Sepsis can develop as a result of any type of infection, including influenza. Flu patients are at risk of developing sepsis, according to sepsis alliance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is the body’s extreme response to infection, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. The CDC’s annual statistics on sepsis are impressive. About 1.7 million American adults develop sepsis, and at least 350,000 American adults with sepsis die in hospital or are discharged to hospice. . There are two main relationships between sepsis and influenza, says Jim O’Brien, MD, MS. ohio health Member of the Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors. “First of all, sepsis can be caused by any kind of infection, including influenza. Sepsis can be seen as an inappropriate response to infection. Infections and even parasitic infections can lead to as many sepsis infections.There are also secondary links that occur. An increased risk of developing pneumonia is relatively common. Thus, patients eventually develop influenza, especially influenza pneumonia, and later a bacterial infection that can lead to sepsis.” he says. Sepsis is the killer of many flu patients, says O’Brien. “There are approximately 200,000 influenza-related hospitalizations and approximately 40,000 deaths each year. Among these deaths, a significant number of patients die from influenza or bacterial infection-related sepsis.” “ Diagnosing sepsis in flu patients can be difficult, he says. “The good news about the flu is that there are great diagnostics to determine if someone has the flu. It’s about isolating people who develop organ failure or sepsis and are at high risk of dying. Speaking of elevated body temperature due to sepsis, the flu can result in a body temperature of 103 degrees Celsius in adults. is in the worst condition you’ve ever felt; but for young, healthy people, these symptoms can be caused by the flu. Changes in cognitive status in flu patients may indicate the onset of sepsis, says O’Brien. “One of the big triggers for a flu patient to develop sepsis is if someone’s brain isn’t working properly. You may not be able to wake the patient. The patient may be confused. These are real warning signs: people who not only feel terrible with the flu but develop complications should seek help.” Flu patients also have risk factors for sepsis, he says. “Age extremes are a risk factor: children under 5 and adults over 65. These age extremes are at a much higher risk of influenza complications, including sepsis. Approaching extreme age Children under the age of 2 are at greater risk than children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 80 are at greater risk than adults over the age of 65. Pregnant women who get the flu are at greater risk of sepsis. Native Americans and Alaska Natives appear to be at higher risk of complications from influenza, such as sepsis, compared to Caucasian populations.Illnesses that affect the immune system Influenza patients with chronic medical conditions such as influenza are at increased risk of sepsis.It is also a concern for those living in long-term care facilities and advanced care facilities.” O’Brien says the best way to prevent sepsis in the context of influenza is to get a flu shot. “Although flu vaccination is not perfect, it is the best protection against serious illness from influenza, including sepsis. You are more likely to be on a ventilator with the flu than someone who has been vaccinated. Taking measures to prevent the spread of infection is also important to avoid developing sepsis from the flu, he says. “Washing your hands frequently helps, covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough. ” The Sepsis Alliance provides resources on influenza and sepsis, including sepsis and influenza. web page infographics and information guides, free webinar For healthcare workers. RELATED: Mandatory hospital sepsis protocols save thousands of lives

Christopher Cheney is Senior Clinical Care Editor for HealthLeaders.

