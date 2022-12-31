Type 2 Diabetes Drug Shortage Exceeds Weight Loss Expectations





Ozempic, a semaglutide known to lower blood A1C in people with diabetes, is listed as “deficient” by the FDA.

MINNEAPOLIS — For years, people have been looking for the magic bullet to shed unwanted pounds. Now, some say they have discovered it in the form of expensive diabetes medications. But the trend, started via TikTok, is pushing the drug away from patients who really need it. Target drug OzempicOzempic is an injectable semaglutide that helps lower A1C in the blood, and although the company clearly states it’s not for weight loss, people are using it for weight loss. Typing #ozempic into TikTok will give you enough results. TikTok users are showing off their weight loss journeys and openly discussing their personal experiences while using drugs, with some even doing Q&As and sharing before and after photos. “There are a lot of weight loss associated with Ozempic and other brand names. Wegssaid Dr. David Margraf. Currently both Ozempic When Wegs Listed as “shortage” by the FDA. Margraf, a pharmaceutical research scientist at the University of Minnesota, said that in addition to people seeking Ozempic, Wegovy, which was originally developed to combat obesity, is also facing supply problems. “Because of Wegovy’s shortage, people are resorting to prescribing Ozempic, the same molecule,” explained Margraf. “But it has different FDA indications, so people are getting Ozempic off-label.” Also, off-label prescriptions are not illegal. According to Margraf, this is actually a common practice, especially in oncology. However, it cannot be done without consequences. “There are people with type 2 diabetes who cannot get Ozempic because of off-label prescriptions for weight control. Margraf said he doesn’t expect these “trends” to go away anytime soon. “This may be a fad that originated in the New Year, but I think this will continue,” he said. “Weight loss is always an issue, regardless of the season.” If you think you need weight-loss medication, your best bet is to talk to your doctor, recommends Margraf. “Patients and prescribers need to keep in mind that this and other drugs have side effects because no drug is without side effects,” he said. I think it’s really important to have a lively conversation with There are also many “online pharmacies” that claim to prescribe Ozempic and Wegovy online. Dr. Margraf warned to proceed with caution. FDA tracks Fraudulent pharmaceutical company websitesYou can find that list Here. See the latest local news from Twin Cities. YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/health/shortage-of-type-2-diabetes-drug-over-social-media-hype-about-weight-loss-effects/89-9af069d1-c4a9-4583-99fb-8a05275d21c0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos