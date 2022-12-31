Michigan has high flu levels in preparation for post-holiday surge





Michigan is ready to switch calendars to 2023, with flu and flu-like illnesses on the rise. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second week in a row when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update on Friday, December 30. Most of the countries have experienced high or “very high” levels, with only eight states. Reports a level of “medium”, “low”, or “minimal”. Dr. Jaime Hope, medical director of the Livonia Independent Emergency Center, said she and her medical partners across the state have continued to see flu cases continue to rise. , which appears to be significantly higher, following the typical post-holiday surge in late December and early January. “People wanted to get together for the holidays, but not everyone wanted to wear masks or stay home and isolate when sick.” , while on vacation they tend to put off seeking help.As symptoms persist and people get worse, more people come to the hospital.” CDC’s weekly flu map Includes 13 levels ranging from “minimal” to “very high” flu-like illness activity levels. The system monitors outpatients for respiratory illness, including cough and sore throat, in addition to fever, rather than laboratory-confirmed influenza cases. In the latest update, Michigan joined other Midwestern states such as Wisconsin and Illinois with “high” levels, lagging behind Indiana and Ohio, which reported “very high” levels. rice field. Related: Michigan flu surge is early and may already outpace pre-COVID season In addition, CDC data show that flu hospitalizations in the United States are far higher at this time of the season than in late December each year for at least the past eight years. It’s too early to know where the 2022-23 season will culminate, but these seasons peaked higher. “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet,” Hope said. “People celebrating the holidays are going home and then back to work or school to share their collection of viruses. “We expect a general uptick through February and, ideally, a seasonal decline.” As of the week ending December 17, approximately 4% of Michigan outpatient visits were due to flu-like illness. That’s up from 3.3% the week before, but he’s below the national average of 6.3%. The United States has reported 47 influenza-related pediatric deaths so far this season, but none have been reported by Michigan health officials. Data on infectious diseases may be limited as few cases require testing and/or medical attention. The CDC estimates that so far this year he has had 18 million to 37 million flu infections, hospitalized at least 190,000 people, and killed at least 12,000. Those who are more seriously ill and need additional care tend to be young children, the elderly, and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are already straining their bodies. They present to the emergency room with difficulty, severe fatigue, and other unusual symptoms typical of viruses. While the flu continues to creep in, other respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and RSV are stabilizing.As of Thursday, Michigan has five counties Areas with high COVID-19 community levels, including Marquette, Delta, Algiers, Schoolcraft, and Luce counties. All five counties are located in the UP This year, Michigan officials have set a goal of vaccinating four million residents against the flu. As of December 17, 2.81 million doses have been delivered. To find a vaccine near you, please visit: vaccine.gov Or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm or weekends, 10am to 2pm. Read more on MLive: Limiting Future Emergency Orders, Additional Judges: Whitmer’s Last Bill Signed in 2022 What are the priorities of the new Michigan Senate Democrats in 2023? Michigan has a higher median income than Ohio, Indiana. Click here for the national rankings. Is Michigander sick or just out of practice?

