Ohio County has reported more than 80 measles cases, the majority of the country’s 117.





a measles epidemic In central Ohio, 82 patients under the age of 18 were reportedly infected, and nearly 40% of the 32 children required hospitalization. The outbreak in Franklin County is the first reported case in the area in 20 years, Axios reported. The 82 cases in Franklin County are the majority of the 117 cases reported nationwide. The majority of cases were in non-pregnant infants aged 1 to <5 years. I have been vaccinated. Global vaccination coverage has reached its lowest level in years. Could be due to COVID None of the children had been fully vaccinated against the advanced virus. infectious disease, This includes fever, runny nose and rash, but can also cause complications. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, “Measles can be a serious condition.” Children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 20 are more likely to suffer complications. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhoea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis.” MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination requires a person to be at least one year of age, and 28% of those infected were reportedly not old enough to be vaccinated. Who, UNICEF warns of ‘perfect storm’ of measles in children Columbus Public Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts told Axios that the epidemic is believed to have spread after four unvaccinated people from measles-endemic counties returned to the area. There is “In 2000, measles was declared free from the United States,” Clark County General Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson told The Hill. “Unfortunately, we’re starting to see it now, and the vaccines out there are dwindling, so that’s a big deal. Local health officials are encouraging Ohioans to get the MMR vaccine. Experts say the vaccine is 97% effective. “Measles is a serious and highly contagious disease,” the Columbus Health Department said on its website. “The MMR vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles.The MMR vaccine is available only at Columbus Public Health during normal vaccine clinic hours and by appointment only at Franklin County Public Health. You can also get the MMR vaccine from your pediatrician or health facility.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP No deaths have been reported.

