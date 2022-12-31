Urgent warning to silent killers behind thousands of deaths after Britons fear getting simple life-saving drugs





Thousands of middle-aged people are now dying preventably for fear of putting pressure on the NHS in a pandemic. Sir Chris Whitty The government has warned that more than 800 people could die a week due to poor access to medicine. 1 Fears of pressure on the NHS during the pandemic have killed thousands of people in treatable conditions. Credit: Getty the times is report Thousands of middle-aged Britons dying of easily treatable diseases Heart disease. It is suspected that people were too scared to go to the NHS. COVID The pandemic was at its peak and I had not received vitalstatins or blood pressure pills. Another factor is thought to be that people were afraid to go to the hospital for fear of contracting the virus. A medical adviser 5,170 people Patients between the ages of 50 and 64 who died could have been saved by heart medications. Health and Human Services Secretary Steve Berkley agreed with Whitty, saying, “One of the common understandings right now must be the size of the COVID backlog, which currently has about 7.1 million patients. “For example, data shows that more people aged 50 to 64 have cardiovascular problems. “It was a result of the delay in seeing a general practitioner in that age group because of the pandemic, and in some cases not getting high blood pressure statins in time.” To solve this crisis, a promise was made earlier this year to open up a network of up to 160 test centers to the public by 2025. So far, the Department of Health has opened more than 90 community diagnostic centers that Britons can access to be screened for cancer, heart and lung diseases. heart disease symptoms According to the Mayo Clinic Cardiac disease includes various conditions such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, myocardial disease, and vascular disease such as heart valve disease. Symptoms to watch out for: chest pain, chest tightness, chest tightness, chest discomfort (angina)

difficulty breathing

pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen or back

Pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in the legs or arms when blood vessels in these body areas are constricted

dizzy

syncope

heart beat

Lightheadedness

racing heartbeat

slow heartbeat you can find more information Here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/20903880/people-dying-heart-conditions-covid-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos