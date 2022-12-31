Health
Urgent warning to silent killers behind thousands of deaths after Britons fear getting simple life-saving drugs
Thousands of middle-aged people are now dying preventably for fear of putting pressure on the NHS in a pandemic.
Sir Chris Whitty The government has warned that more than 800 people could die a week due to poor access to medicine.
the times is report Thousands of middle-aged Britons dying of easily treatable diseases Heart disease.
It is suspected that people were too scared to go to the NHS. COVID The pandemic was at its peak and I had not received vitalstatins or blood pressure pills.
Another factor is thought to be that people were afraid to go to the hospital for fear of contracting the virus.
A medical adviser 5,170 people Patients between the ages of 50 and 64 who died could have been saved by heart medications.
Health and Human Services Secretary Steve Berkley agreed with Whitty, saying, “One of the common understandings right now must be the size of the COVID backlog, which currently has about 7.1 million patients.
“For example, data shows that more people aged 50 to 64 have cardiovascular problems.
“It was a result of the delay in seeing a general practitioner in that age group because of the pandemic, and in some cases not getting high blood pressure statins in time.”
To solve this crisis, a promise was made earlier this year to open up a network of up to 160 test centers to the public by 2025.
So far, the Department of Health has opened more than 90 community diagnostic centers that Britons can access to be screened for cancer, heart and lung diseases.
heart disease symptoms
According to the Mayo Clinic
Cardiac disease includes various conditions such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, myocardial disease, and vascular disease such as heart valve disease.
Symptoms to watch out for:
- chest pain, chest tightness, chest tightness, chest discomfort (angina)
- difficulty breathing
- pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen or back
- Pain, numbness, weakness or coldness in the legs or arms when blood vessels in these body areas are constricted
- dizzy
- syncope
- heart beat
- Lightheadedness
- racing heartbeat
- slow heartbeat
you can find more information Here.
