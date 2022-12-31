Australian state warns of rising number of iGAS cases





Strep A has caused panic in the UK and the disease has been responsible for several deaths in the past two months.

This prompted the Victorian Department of Health to issue a health alert last week about invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS), commonly known as Streptococcus A.

The ministry said it had recently observed an increase in iGAS cases in Victoria and that the situation was being “closely monitored”.

Although exact figures for the number of infections observed have not been given, the disease break through the ukan expert told the BBC that Scotland had the highest number of iGAS cases since 2017.

Two children under the age of 10 years were among the seven deaths associated with Streptococcus A in Scotland since October. of England, 60 died within 7 days of being diagnosed with iGAS So far this season. Of these, 10 of him who died were under the age of 10. Apart from the UK, cases are rising in other European countries, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden, according to the World Health Organization. This comes after COVID lockdowns have ended and most of the pandemic restrictions have been seen More people get infected with out-of-season viruses Their bodies once again accumulated antibodies after several months of isolation. Who is at risk from iGAS?

Despite the recent increase in localized cases, the Victorian Ministry of Health has said the overall risk of iGAS to the general population remains low. Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person and may be passed through coughing, sneezing, or contact with a wound. People at highest risk for iGAS are: Family contact information for those who underwent iGAS in the last 30 days

65 years old or older but under 5 years old

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

person injecting medicine

People with a weakened immune system (such as those taking steroids or chemotherapy) or chronic conditions (such as diabetes)

Pregnant and postpartum women. People who live in overcrowded homes, or homes without hot or running water, are also more likely to spread iGAS bacteria and are therefore at higher risk of infection. According to WHO, iGAS infections can cause relatively mild illnesses such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, impetigo, cellulitis and scarlet fever, but are easily treated with antibiotics. However, iGAS can also cause more life-threatening conditions such as pneumonia, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, rheumatic heart disease, sepsis, and necrotizing fasciitis (cannibalism). What are the symptoms? Symptoms of iGAS vary by site of infection and are common to many infections. People can also carry the iGAS bacteria on their skin or throat and spread it without developing symptoms. Symptoms include: fever or chills

dizzy

shortness of breath and/or chest pain

headache and/or stiff neck

nausea and vomiting

A red, warm, painful, rapidly spreading skin infection that may contain pus or ulcers

Abdominal pain, bleeding, or discharge of pus from the vagina may occur with sepsis in the mother. In children, the signs and symptoms of iGAS in children are similarly nonspecific but include: heat

Erythematous sunburn-like rash (scarlet fever rash, which may be subtle or very red)

Cold hands and feet and spots

pain in limbs

don’t want to walk

Poor feeding

stomach ache

vomiting

lethargy

low urine output

Pleural effusion (fluid in the space around the lungs)

throat infection

pneumonia. The Victorian Department of Health advises clinicians to be aware of the symptoms of iGAS and to thoroughly evaluate all patients with clinically compatible disease. As of Friday, neither the Australian government nor the WHO have recommended restricting travel between the affected countries.

