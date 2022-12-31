Health
How Some Blood Cancers Progress as Diseases: A Study
A type of chronic leukemia, or cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, can simmer for years. In a small proportion of patients, the slow-paced disease can transform into a progressive cancer called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, with few effective treatment options. Images for representation. | | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Study shows that by performing experiments in mice, researchers can identify key transition points in the transition from chronic to advanced hematologic cancers, providing new points of intervention to halt disease progression. Did.
Researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States have shown that blocking a key molecule called DUSP6 in the migration pathway could prevent the progression of this dangerous disease in tumors sampled from mouse models of the disease and from human patients. shown in both mice withThe research will be published in a journal natural cancer.
A type of chronic leukemia, or cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, can simmer for years. Some patients may need treatment to manage this type of blood cancer called myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN).
However, in a small minority of patients, the slow-paced disease can transform into a progressive cancer called secondary acute myeloid leukemia, and there are few effective treatment options. Little is known about how this change occurs.
“Secondary acute myeloid leukemia has a poor prognosis,” said senior author Stephen T. Oh, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and co-director of the Department of Hematology, School of Medicine.
“Almost all patients who develop acute leukemia after a history of myeloproliferative neoplasia will die of this disease. To better understand it, to develop better treatments, and hopefully preventative strategies for these patients,” Oh said.
Read also | Fighting Cancer: About the Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls
This study suggests that inhibiting this key transitional molecule, DUSP6, can help these cancers overcome the resistance they often develop to JAK2 inhibitors, the therapies commonly used to treat them. suggesting.
JAK2 inhibitors are anti-inflammatory therapies also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
“These patients are commonly treated with JAK2 inhibitors, but their disease progresses despite that treatment, so we are trying to identify how the disease worsens in the JAK2 inhibitor setting as well.
The researchers delved into the genetics of these tumors, both during the sluggish chronic phase and after the disease transformed into an aggressive form while the patient was taking JAK2 inhibitors.
The DUSP6 gene was strikingly highly expressed in the 40 patients whose tumors were analyzed in this study.
Deletion of the DUSP6 gene using genetic techniques prevented the progression of mice with this model of cancer to progressive disease.
The researchers also tested a drug compound that inhibits DUSP6 and found that the compound (available only in animal studies) was effective in two different mouse models of cancer and in mice with human tumors sampled from patients with chronic disease. found to stop the progression of to progressive disease.
Read also | The need to make cancer drugs affordable
Lowering DUSP6 levels, both genetically and pharmacologically, also reduced inflammation in these models.
Because drugs that inhibit DUSP6 are not available for human clinical trials, Oh and his colleagues found that DUSP6 is activated downstream and is also required to sustain DUSP6’s negative effects. I am interested in finding therapeutics that inhibit another molecule that has been shown to be. There are drugs in clinical trials that block this downstream molecule known as RSK1.
Oh’s team is interested in investigating these agents for their potential to block the dangerous transition from chronic to progressive disease and to address resistance to JAK2 inhibition, the study said. increase.
“Future clinical trials may enroll patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms who are taking JAK2 inhibitors, but we nonetheless show evidence of worsening disease,” says Oh. said Mr.
“At that point, we may add a type of RSK inhibitor currently being tested to see if it helps stop the progression of the disease to advanced secondary acute myeloid leukemia. there is.
“As a newly developed RKS inhibitor is entering Phase 1 clinical trials in breast cancer patients, our study will help develop new therapeutic strategies for patients with this chronic hematological cancer. We expect it to be a promising foundation,” said Oh.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/how-blood-cancer-in-some-can-progress-as-a-disease-study/article66323773.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Macho’ men drink more and avoid aid, study finds
- ‘Brave’ 12-year-old girl honored for alerting neighbors to North Vancouver apartment fire – BC
- How Some Blood Cancers Progress as Diseases: A Study
- Hrithik Roshan says playing the ‘hot guy’ in Bollywood is ‘very very difficult’
- Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in 600 years, has died aged 95
- Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster in Adelaide | ATP tour
- Bob Penny, small actor in many Hollywood films, dies at 87
- A look at some of the key numbers from Trump’s tax returns
- Prime Minister Modi, Sunak and other leaders offer condolences on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
- Pac-12 commissioner interested in possible Big 12 partnership ahead of college football expansion feud
- Strictly’s Kym Marsh delights in dreamy deep-V mini dress
- Indonesia drops mask mandate