Type 2 diabetes: study predicts ‘surprising’ increase in condition among American youth

A new modeling study sounds alarm bells after determining that the number of young people with diabetes in the United States will increase by nearly 700% over the next 40 years.

A study entitled “Prediction of” Burden of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the US Population <20 Years Aged Aged <20 Years Through 2060: The SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth Study,” was published December 29, 2022 in the journal Diabetes Care.

The study’s authors estimated that 220,000 people under the age of 20 Type 2 Diabetes in 2060 — An increase of about 675% from the number of young people with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

Diabetes drugs lead to significant weight loss in obese people: study

“This new study should serve as a wake-up call to all of us. It is important that all Americans, especially young people, strive to stay as healthy as possible,” MD, MPH, Dec. 29. in a statement issued on the day.

“This study further underscores the importance of continued efforts to prevent and manage chronic diseases, not only for the current population, but for future generations,” Houry said.

Type 1 diabetes mellitus, or type 1 diabetes, was previously juvenile diabetes Or insulin dependent diabetes.

The cause is unknown and is suspected to be genetic or environmental, notes the Mayo Clinic website.

Patients with type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin and must take insulin to survive.

Type 2 diabetes refers to a condition in which a person’s pancreas does not produce enough insulin and the cells become resistant to insulin.

People are usually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in childhood. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, it can occur at any age.

More than 75% of Americans don’t get enough exercise, according to CDC standards

Conversely, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or type 2 diabetes, was formerly called maturity-onset diabetes, says the Mayo Clinic website.

that is Association with obesity and inactive.

Type 2 diabetes refers to a condition in which a person’s pancreas does not produce enough insulin and the cells become resistant to insulin.

As a result, a person’s blood sugar levels rise, which can become dangerous over time, says the Mayo Clinic.

This condition cannot be cured.

However, it can be managed with medication, proper diet, and exercise.

In this study, the researchers found that if the incidence of all types of diabetes among young people in 2017 remained the same until 2060, the total number of young people with diabetes would increase from 213,000 to 239,000, a 12% increase. I found

However, in the last 20 years, Young people with type 2 diabetes The CDC says it has “substantially increased.”

Ozempic Diabetes Medication Is Trending As A Way To Lose Weight — Here’s Why And What Doctors Say

The CDC believes that “increasing rates of childhood obesity” and “presence of diabetes among people of childbearing age” are two possible reasons for the rapid increase in the number of young people with type 2 diabetes. I’m here.

Applying the rate of increase in young people with type 2 diabetes from 2002 to 2017 to future generations, researchers found that the number of young people with diabetes could be as high as 526,000.

Christopher Holliday, director of the CDC’s Diabetes Translation Division, said in a research press release from the CDC, “The rise in diabetes, especially among young people, is always a concern, but these numbers are alarming. is.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Race and ethnicity are thought to play a role, says the study.

They found that there is a high likelihood of “higher burden of type 2 diabetes among black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Native American/Alaska youth.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This study’s startling predictions for an increase in type 2 diabetes show why it is important to promote health equity and reduce the widespread disparities that are already hurting people’s health.