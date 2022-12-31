Why Making That Doctor’s Appointment Should Be Your 2023 Health Goal

Most of us can empathize. I’ve had minor pains or nagging sensations anywhere in my body that at least once made me think, ‘I should check it out. Or maybe you already knew the diagnosis but have been putting off follow-up care for diabetes, high blood pressure, mental health conditions, or addictions.

Yes, the pandemic has disrupted primary care and caused people to put off non-virus-related health care, but many have long avoided preventive health care. including but not limited to:

Fear of medical expenses.

Limited time or too busy with work or household chores.

Past negative experiences with health care providers, including racial prejudice and weight shaming.

Lack of access to healthcare.

Fear of medical diagnosis and anxiety about health care.

Avoid care after engaging in activities that pose a high health risk, such as excessive drinking.

The heavy hand of procrastination isn’t discriminatory when it comes to our health, but your health and well-being are something you don’t want to take lightly or put off. growth of wearablessmartwatches, and new health gadgets give us great insight into what’s going on in our bodies.

Here’s why you should get a checkup this year, which screening is best for you, and how to cut corners if you don’t have a go-to doctor.

Getty Images



Addressing medical concerns

some people have health concernsand their sense of urgency about their health may prompt them to travel so much that they don’t even need to see a doctor. Some people put off getting tested or going to the doctor because they fear

One in three Americans avoids medical care even if they think they might need it. according to Cleveland Clinic. There are various reasons for this. Fear of catching a virus in the doctor’s office, fear of receiving bad health news after using substances such as drugs or alcohol, and fear of being diagnosed with cancer.

The first step in overcoming these worries is to narrow down the source of your fear. Concerned about blood test results? When the results come in, imagine the relief of knowing that you have the same blood flowing whether you take the test or not. Others have an easier time at medical appointments when others come with them, make telemedicine appointments instead, or tell doctors exactly what they fear. I can do it.

Do you need a family doctor?

When it comes to general health and preventive care, having a primary care doctor is a huge advantage. It helps to have a healthcare provider you feel comfortable sharing details about your health with. Recommend a specific activity or meal Order tests as needed. All based on individual health. If you have insurance, it’s worth looking for a primary care doctor. Start by calling your health insurance company or using the online “find a doctor that accepts my insurance” resource.

If you do not have a regular doctor or cannot establish a new relationship with one, some of the screenings described below may be offered at your local clinic or walk-in center. may require prepayment instead of insurance and may be a cheaper option for the uninsured. telemedicine Or virtual bookings might be an option too, but check ahead to make sure the service can address what you want.

Click here for details How to save money when you don’t have health insuranceand here Tips for reducing medical costs when insured.

Screening for hypertension and diabetes, the most common causes of early death

If you haven’t seen a doctor in a while and don’t know where to start, checking your blood pressure and blood sugar is a good place to start.Heart disease and diabetes are some of the top chronic disease Both can cause complications leading to early death.

hypertension, or hypertension, often asymptomatic And people can go years without realizing their blood pressure is dangerously high.

Getty Images



cancer screening

cancer is Second leading cause of death It is behind heart disease in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Screening for cancer helps detect it early, when treatment is more effective. Some cancer screens, such as Pap smears for cervical cancer and screening for colorectal cancer, detect precancerous cells that can be removed before they progress to cancer.

Which cancers you need to screen for depends on your age, family history, and individual risk factors, but Top 5 Most Common Cancers 2020 was Breast, Lung Bronchial, Prostate, Colorectal, and Skin (Melanoma).

Most people should start screening colorectal cancer at age 45.

Mammogram Breast cancer screening is usually recommended starting in your 50s, but some people may want to be screened earlier, such as if they have a family history of breast cancer.

you skin cancer screening If you notice a new mole or blemish that looks different in color, is asymmetrical in shape, or is otherwise misaligned.

a lung cancer Screening requires a low-dose CT scan and is recommended for adults with extensive smoking history.

Screening for prostate cancer includes a blood test called Prostate Cancer. PSA testand most men Benefit from a prostate exam in their 50s and 60s, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Finding mental health care as an adult

Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, inability to cope with daily stress, feeling of being a burden on others, excessive worrying, etc. symptoms of mental disorders such as depression and anxiety. The more researchers learn about the brain, the better they understand that mental health is an extension of our physical health and how it affects our physical health. family life and work life. such as happiness.

For adults who haven’t tried it before, finding a therapist or someone to talk to can be daunting, but thanks to virtual services and increased mental health awareness, there are probably more than ever before. You have a choice. Here it is List of online treatment servicesand here are some tips for finding mental health care when you are I’m afraid you can’t afford it.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified physician if you have questions about your medical condition or health objectives. Talk to your health care provider.