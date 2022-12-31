Science News | Researchers Suggest Transition from Chronic Blood Cancer to Progressive Disease





Washington [US], Dec. 31 (ANI): Chronic cancer has a long latency period. Myeloproliferative neoplasia (MPN) is a type of blood cancer that can be managed in some patients with treatment and careful long-term waiting for others. However, in a small minority of patients, the indolent condition can develop into secondary acute myeloid leukemia. Little is known about how this transformation occurs. The results of this study were published in Nature Cancer. But now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a key transition point in the transition from chronic to aggressive leukemia. They showed that blocking key molecules in the migration pathway prevented the progression of this dangerous disease in mice with models of the disease and tumors sampled from human patients. "Secondary acute myeloid leukemia has a grim prognosis," said senior author Stephen T. Oh, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and co-director of the Department of Hematology, School of Medicine. "Almost all patients who develop acute leukemia after a history of myeloproliferative neoplasia will die of this disease. To understand it better, develop better treatments and hopefully preventive strategies for these patients." This study suggests that inhibiting this key translocation molecule, called DUSP6, can help these cancers overcome the resistance they often develop to JAK2 inhibitors. JAK2 inhibitors are anti-inflammatory therapies also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. "These patients are commonly treated with JAK2 inhibitors, but their disease progresses despite that treatment, so we are trying to identify how the disease worsens in the setting of JAK2 inhibition as well." said Oh, who treats patients at Siteman. Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. The researchers delved into the genetics of these tumors both during the indolent chronic phase and after the disease transformed into an aggressive form while the patient was taking a JAK2 inhibitor. The DUSP6 gene was strikingly highly expressed in her 40 patients whose tumors were analyzed in this study. Deletion of the DUSP6 gene using genetic techniques prevented the transition of mice with this cancer model to aggressive disease. The researchers also tested a drug compound that inhibits DUSP6 and found that the compound (available only for animal studies) was effective in reducing chronic to progressive disease in two different mouse models of cancer and in mice harvested with human tumors. found to stop progression to Patience. Lowering his DUSP6 levels, both genetically and pharmacologically, also reduced inflammation in these models. Because drugs that inhibit DUSP6 are not available for human clinical trials, Oh and his colleagues found that DUSP6 is activated downstream and is also required to sustain DUSP6's negative effects. I am interested in finding therapeutics that inhibit other molecules that have been shown to be. There are drugs in clinical trials that block this downstream molecule known as RSK1. Oh's team is interested in investigating these agents for their potential to block the dangerous transition from chronic to progressive disease and to address resistance to JAK2 inhibition. "Future clinical trials may enroll patients with myeloproliferative neoplasia taking JAK2 inhibitors, but will nonetheless show evidence of worsening disease." Mr Oh said. "At that point, we may add a type of RSK inhibitor currently being tested to see if it helps stop the progression of the disease to advanced secondary acute myeloid leukemia. A newly developed RKS inhibitor is in Phase 1 clinical trials, and our study provides a promising basis for developing new therapeutic strategies for patients with this chronic hematologic cancer. I hope." (Ani)

