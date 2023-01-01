High blood cholesterol increases risk of Alzheimer’s and heart disease: study | Health





Linda Crnic Lab Researcher Down’s syndrome and the University of Colorado School of Medicine have found that there may be a single mechanism underlying cholesterol’s detrimental effects on the brain and blood vessels.high blood concentration cholesterol increase the risk of both Alzheimer’s disease However, it is not known exactly how cholesterol damages the brain to promote Alzheimer’s disease and damages blood vessels to promote atherosclerosis. (Please also read: How to lower bad cholesterol levels?Experts share tips ) Using insights gleaned from studies of two very rare diseases, Down syndrome and Niemann-Pick C disease, researchers at the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Department of Neurology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine have determined that cholesterol is involved in an orderly process. found to wreak havoc on A disorder of cell division that results in defective daughter cells throughout the body. In a new study published this week in the online journal PLOS ONE, Dr. Antoneta Granic and Dr. Huntington Potter show that cholesterol, specifically the LDL type of cholesterol called “bad cholesterol,” causes cells in both humans and mice. I’m here. It divides by mistake, distributing the already duplicated chromosomes unequally to the next generation. The result is the accumulation of defective daughter cells with the wrong number of chromosomes and thus the wrong number of genes. Instead of the correct two copies of her on each chromosome and thus two copies of her on each gene, some cells got three copies of her and some cells got only one. Granic and Potter’s study of the effects of cholesterol on cell division involves the use of three copies of the chromosome (number 21 in humans and number 16 in mice) that encode amyloid peptide, a key component of neurotoxic amyloid filaments. It included notable findings of cells with Accumulates in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients. Human trisomy 21 cells are important. Because people with Down syndrome have trisomy 21 in every cell from the moment of conception, they all develop brain pathologies, and many develop Alzheimer’s dementia by the age of 50. . Early research by Granic and Potter also found that as many as 10% of cells, including neurons, in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients have three copies of her 21 chromosome instead of the normal two he normally has. There are also studies that show that Therefore, Alzheimer’s disease is, in some ways, an acquired form of Down’s syndrome. Furthermore, the mutated gene responsible for hereditary Alzheimer’s disease causes the same chromosome segregation defect as cholesterol, and there is a cell division problem common to both familial and ‘sporadic’ (non-familial) Alzheimer’s disease. indicates that A new study also found trisomy 21 neurons in the brains of children previously thought to represent an unrelated neurodegenerative disease (Niemann-Pick type C) caused by mutations that affect cholesterol physiology. . This result suggests that neurodegeneration itself may be associated with chromosomal missegregation. Such a model is based on his Thomas Arendt of the University of Leipzig, who says that 90% of the neuronal cell death observed in autopsies of patients with Alzheimer’s disease is due to the generation and selective loss of the wrong number of neurons. Endorsed by the findings of M.D. and colleagues. Chromosome. Identifying the specific problems caused by cholesterol will lead to completely new approaches to the treatment of many human diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, atherosclerosis, and possibly cancer. Shows signs of imperfection. Granic and Potter have already discovered a potentially simple way to prevent cholesterol-induced cells from distributing their chromosomes unequally to new daughter cells. Specifically, when cultured cells were first treated with ethanol, subsequent exposure to bad cholesterol had no effect on cell division.Each daughter cell received the correct number of chromosomes. Follow more stories at Facebook & twitter This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

