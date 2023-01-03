Autopsy shows Covid virus remains in brain and other body parts for months: study





The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads to the brain and persists for almost 8 months (representative) Washington: The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads throughout the body, including the brain, and can persist for nearly eight months, showing analysis of tissue samples from autopsies of people who died from COVID-19. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) tested autopsy samples performed between April 2020 and March 2021. They performed extensive sampling of the nervous system, including the brain, in 11 patients. All patients died of COVID-19 and had not been vaccinated. Plasma from 38 patients was positive for SARS-CoV-2, 3 were negative, and plasma was not available for the other 3. Thirty percent of patients were female, with a median age of 62.5 years. Twenty-seven patients (61.4%) had three or more comorbidities. The median time from onset to death was 18.5 days. The study, published in Nature, showed that SARS-CoV-2 primarily infected and damaged airway and lung tissue. But researchers also found viral RNA in 84 different body locations and fluids, and in one case isolated the viral RNA 230 days after the patient’s symptoms began. They detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and protein in the hypothalamus and cerebellum of one patient and the spinal cord and basal ganglia of two other patients. However, the study found little damage to brain tissue, “despite a significant viral load.” Researchers have also isolated viable SARS-CoV-2 virus from a variety of tissues inside and outside the respiratory tract, including brain, heart, lymph nodes, gastrointestinal tract, adrenal glands, and eyes. They isolated virus from 25 of the 55 samples tested (45%). “We saw viral replication at multiple non-respiratory sites in the first two weeks after the onset of symptoms,” the study authors said. Prior to this study, “in the field, SARS-CoV-2 was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus,” added NIH senior research author Daniel Chertow. (Except for the headline, this article is unedited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured video of the day Targeted Killings in Kashmir: Government Fact-Finding on Terrorism

