“These bodies are not mature enough to deal with type 2 diabetes.”

The high incidence of type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents can be considered a public health problem.

price is on Diabetes mellitus is dangerous in Puerto Rico, and this is a study conducted by the Abarth Institute for Health in partnership with the Puerto Rican Association. Diabetes mellitus It turns out that almost half of the population (48%) has or may have Diabetes mellitus on the island.

Specifically, studies have reported that 20% of the population is affected by the disease and the remaining 28% are pre-diabetic, with higher incidence in the pediatric and adolescent population.

In an exclusive interview with Revista de Medicina Y public healthWe spoke with Dr. Margarita Ramirez-Vic, Head of the Department endocrine The University Hospital for Adults on the Medical Science Campus assured this fact that “we see a lot of children overweight and sedentary.”

generational problem

Experts affirm: Diabetes mellitus Development of type 2 complications during childhood or early adolescence Diabetes mellitus Long ago (…) those bodies are not mature enough to deal with problems. Diabetes mellitus Type 2,” he says.

These complications are on the rise, Martinez notes, directly affecting the next generation. by cutting. ” The thing (..) is very sad. It is so serious, parents are unaware of the magnitude of the problem, and children to come will be disabled and, at worst, unable to lead a normal, active life. Otherwise, you won’t be productive,” he asserted.

This can be seen directly as a problem public health Something that the government and the common people must be careful about.

Why is the incidence observed in the pediatric population?

doctor. Martinez notes that these have to do with cultural shifts, ensuring that earlier populations were more active, but now that populations of children and adolescents are more exposed to mobile devices and social networks. and evidence shows that their activities are restricted.

“In our time, my mother had to be on the street and eat loudly three times at 5pm. “Kids use mobile games to not do any physical activity other than what they are eating now, and they know it sucks,” says Martinez.

parental responsibility?

American Association Data Diabetes mellitusIt is estimated that about 600,000 people suffer from one type. Diabetes mellitus In Puerto Rico, more than one-third of these patients Diabetes mellitus type 2.

“Unfortunately, parents know how they’re being taken to Burger King after school, so those kids are more prone to obesity. Diabetes mellitus Type 2 inch, emphasizes Martinez.

The important thing here is Diabetes mellitus Type 2 was not evident in children who mostly presented with Type 1. Dr. Martinez comments that this has made a significant difference to pediatrician case care. Diabetes mellitus They’ve never seen it, so it’s type 2,” he said, adding that this incidence and the incidence in that population “has been seen for about 15 years.”

Complications of Diabetes: Heart

Much has been said about the complications and effects of treatment in people with diabetes.we know that Diabetes mellitus This has effects on the heart, nerves, kidneys and nervous system. Sugar deficiency or malfunction of the body is crucial in insulin production and regulation.

But according to Dr. Martinez, the biggest complication for diabetics is clearly cardiovascular. With kidney problems, dialysis can usually prolong a patient’s life, but a person can die prematurely from heart causes,” he says.

For diabetics, Martinez points out, “it’s no different than any other heart disease patient,” adding: See a cardiologist because you don’t necessarily feel the same way as a non-diabetic patient,” he assures.

For his part, he describes a non-diabetic patient as follows: In diabetics, it does not always give normal chest pain, it becomes atypical. Diabetes mellitusso it can fall to the ground without prior warning, ”says the expert.

Complications of Diabetes: Neuropathy

In the case of neuropathy, it is clear to explain that some people may present with discomfort in the feet and loss of sensation in the lower extremities, loss of balance, and frequent falls without prior warning. A heart that doesn’t feel pain,” says Martinez.

Therefore, in addition to properly controlling Diabetes mellitusBut controlling blood pressure as well as cholesterol and changing lifestyles: exercise, taking care of diet: “People don’t understand the importance of walking for at least 20 minutes a day, and these can ‘processes’.” You can prevent falling into.Explain.

Now, it’s important to mention that the first thing a specialist looks for in a physical examination is a change in glucose.or as if stuck in a pin, could improve if he was under control Diabetes mellitusTherefore, regular sugars should not develop neuropathy unless the patient already has irreversible neurological damage due to years of uncontrolled neurological damage. ‘, he revealed.

As if this wasn’t enough, one of the hallmarks of neuropathy is the development of diabetic foot. “It happens 60% of the time, and it’s related to lack of sugar control. So out-of-control patients usually have trouble with this sensation,” he says.

Complications of Diabetes: Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness and visual impairment in Puerto Rico and many parts of the world. “Patients with diabetes require multidisciplinary and team-based care and supervision. The problem of retinopathy, which affects the majority of the diabetic eye, begins at the pre-diabetic stage.”

This is how endocrinologists typically recommend that “patients diagnosed with prediabetes go to an ophthalmologist annually,” experts stress. he said: Or, if so, it will happen much later,” he concluded.

