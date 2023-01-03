Diabetes surge in US could affect people under 20





Atlanta – A future surge in diabetes could dramatically affect people under the age of 20 in the United States. release: According to new modeling, the number of people under the age of 20 with diabetes in the United States could grow even more rapidly in the coming decades. study Posted in Diabetes Care. From 2017, the researcher predicted that the number of people under the age of 20 who will be newly diagnosed with diabetes will increase between 2060 and 2060. With this projected upward trend, as many as 220,000 young people could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, a nearly 700% increase. The number of young people with type 1 diabetes could increase by 65% ​​over the next 40 years. Even if the rate of new diabetes diagnoses among young people remains unchanged for decades, by 2060 he could see a nearly 70% increase in type 2 diabetes diagnoses and a 3% increase in type 1 diabetes diagnoses. I have. Type 1 diabetes is still prevalent among young people in the United States, but type 2 diabetes has increased significantly among young people over the past two decades. Given this upward trend, by 2060 a total of 526,000 young people could have diabetes (including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes). By contrast, in the United States she had 213,000 young people with diabetes in her 2017. “This new study should be a wake-up call for all of us. It’s important that all Americans, especially young people, strive to be as healthy as possible,” said the CDC’s acting chief deputy director. Debra Hawley, MD, MPH said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is to address chronic diseases such as diabetes. It further emphasizes the importance of continued prevention and control efforts.” In addition to overall projections, analysis of these data by race and ethnicity suggests that the burden of type 2 diabetes among Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Native American/Alaska Native adolescents is I expected high. “The rise in diabetes, especially among young people, is always a concern, but these numbers are alarming,” says Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH, MA, FACHE, director of the CDC’s Diabetes Translation Division. said. “His startling predictions about the rise of type 2 diabetes in this study show why it’s important to increase health equity and reduce the widespread disparities that already hurt people’s health. .” There are several possible explanations for the increase in type 2 diabetes, including the increased prevalence of childhood obesity. The presence of diabetes in people of childbearing age may be another important factor, as maternal diabetes increases the risk of diabetes in children. People with diabetes are at higher risk than people without diabetes for heart disease, stroke, diabetes complications, and premature death. Researchers are actively investigating ways to prevent her type 1 diabetes, and studies in adults have identified steps that can be taken to reduce risk factors for type 2 diabetes.If you want to learn more about diabetes and how she prevented type 2 diabetes, click here https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevent-type-2. These findings are from the SEARCH study on diabetes in the young, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

