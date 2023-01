COVID-19 Vaccine, Previous Infection Reduces Omicron Transmission, California Prison Study Finds

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



Immunizations and boosters limit the spread of COVID-19 in California prisons, especially in recent cases, according to an analysis by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, looking at transmission between people living in the same cell. It was useful for

This study demonstrates the benefits of vaccination and boosting, even in settings where many people are still infected. transmissionIt also shows the cumulative effect of boosting and the additional protection that vaccination affords to previously infected individuals.

“Most of the vaccine benefits for reducing infectivity came from those who received boosters and those who had recently been vaccinated,” said Nathan Lo, MD, Ph. .D. said. Lead author of his Global Medicine and study at UCSF, published January 2, 2022. natural medicine“Our findings are particularly relevant to improving the health of those incarcerated.”

Researchers analyzed anonymized data collected by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). This includes her COVID-19 test results for her 111,687 residents (97% male) from December 15, 2021 to May 20, 2022, her vaccine status, and her place of residence. was included.

Despite relatively high vaccination coverage of 81% of the population from the primary vaccine series, breakthrough infections were common. However, the rate of serious illness was low. In just over five months, there were 22,334 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections, 31 hospitalizations and no COVID-19 deaths.

population vaccinated breakthrough infection 28% compared to 36% of unvaccinated people. However, his chance of infection increases by 6% for every 5 weeks he has passed since someone last died. vaccination shot.

Innate immunity from previous infections was also protective, with 23% of those reinfected at risk of acquiring the virus compared to 33% of those who had never been infected.

People with hybrid immunity from both infection and vaccination were 40% less likely to transmit the virus. Half of that protection comes from the immunity you get from fighting infections, and the other half from vaccination.

The researchers said they were happy to know that vaccination would provide additional protection even to those who were already infected, but despite relatively high vaccination rates among the population, the extent of infection I was surprised at how it continued to spread.

“Regardless of the benefits seen for vaccination and previous infections, we still see heavy infections in this study,” said Sophia Tang, a researcher in Law’s lab and first author of the study. “We hope these findings will support our ongoing efforts to protect this vulnerable population.”

This includes efforts to keep residents updated on boosters and increased vaccination rates for prison staff. At the time of the study, only 73% received the first series.

The general rate of boost could also be greatly improved. At the time of the study, only his 59% of residents and his 41% of staff were receiving all doses recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on age and health status. .

“People are least contagious within two months after vaccination, which suggests that boosters and large-scale regular vaccination campaigns may have played a role in reducing surge transmission. “The risk of infection for this vulnerable population is still very high, so we need new ideas.”

Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection and reinfection in omicron waves, natural medicine (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-02138-x Infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection and reinfection in omicron waves,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41591-022-02138-x