Covid-19: Study shows why loss of sense of smell persists after recovery





Covid-19 hit the headlines again. As cases continue to rise in China, multiple researchers are trying to find out more about the symptoms. Loss of smell is one of the most common symptoms faced by people who have tested positive for Covid-19. Now, a new study has provided insight into why some people do not fully recover their sense of smell months after recovering from Covid-19. found that it was associated with immune attack during A team of researchers from Harvard University, Duke University, and the University of California, San Diego, examined olfactory epithelium samples collected from 24 biopsies. They included nine patients who suffered from long-term loss of smell, also called anosmia, after Covid-19 infection. Some people continue to lose their sense of smell after recovering from Covid-19 Lead author Bradley Goldstein, an associate professor in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Sciences at Duke University, said one of the first symptoms usually associated with Covid-19 infection is “loss of smell”. He says many people whose sense of smell was affected during infection recover within the next one to two weeks. In this study, published in Science Translational Medicine, researchers wanted to investigate the olfactory epithelium, the tissue in the nose where olfactory neurons are located. Researchers found an infiltration of T cells involved in the inflammatory response of the olfactory epithelium. And this inflammatory process continued despite the absence of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19. We also found that the number of olfactory sensory neurons decreased. Damage to delicate tissues from ongoing inflammation may be the cause. People infected with Covid-19 may be more likely to develop new health conditions After recovering from Covid-19, life isn’t always back to normal. At least it’s not for everyone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people, especially those who have had Serious Covid-19facing multiple organ effects or an autoimmune condition with symptoms lasting weeks, months, or years after being infected with Covid-19. Multi-organ effects can affect the lungs, heart, kidneys, brain, and even skin. As a result of these effects, people infected with Covid-19 may be more likely to develop health conditions such as – • Diabetes mellitus

• Heart disease

• blood clots

• neurological conditions; Possible symptoms after Covid-19 infection most people coronavirus According to the UK National Health Service, full recovery is possible within 12 weeks, but symptoms can last longer. Symptoms after Covid-19 include: • Memory and concentration problems.

• Chest pain or tightness.

• I have trouble falling asleep.

• Depression and anxiety

• Cough, headache, sore throat, changes in smell or taste.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthshots.com/health-news/covid-19-study-shows-why-loss-of-smell-continues-even-after-recovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos