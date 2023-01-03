Health
Joint Pain in Winter: How to Manage Cold-Weather Arthritis Pain Naturally Health News
Arthritis Pain: People with arthritis may experience extreme pain during the winter months. The weather makes my joints ache even more. Certain drugs help with arthritis symptoms, but they also have unwanted side effects. Finding natural remedies for ailments is usually the better option. To manage winter pain and suffering, patients should stay warm and follow the following natural remedies.
1. Move and stay active
Exercise may be the last thing you want to do when it’s cold outside and your body hurts. However, regular use of joints is one of the best ways to maintain their function. Going to the gym or going for a walk with a friend can help you stay motivated to exercise.
2. Warm yourself up with a warm paraffin dip
This ancient Indian pain reliever has cured many aches and dry skin and is highly recommended by all Indian grandmothers. This service is typically offered at salons and spas. If you do it at home, it’s affordable. You can use it repeatedly by heating it in the microwave.
3. Maintain a healthy weight
If your body needs to support less weight, the pressure on your knees and hips may be lower. Carrying less weight means less pressure on your joints. Therefore, the discomfort associated with arthritis can be reduced by maintaining a healthy weight.
4. Hydration
During winter it is essential for everyone to drink plenty of water. People often believe that the concept of hydration only applies during the summer months, even though the dry winter air requires the body to retain more water and humidity. Effective.
5. Smart food choices
Diet is also helpful in treating arthritis symptoms. Some foods cause swelling, which can cause pain, while others help reduce inflammation.
Berries, grapes, cabbage, kale, spinach, and plums can help reduce bloating when consumed with a meal rich in omega-3s such as fish and almonds. .
6. Monitor your vitamin D
Older people spend more time indoors during winter. The risk of vitamin D deficiency increases with reduced sun exposure. Muscle and joint discomfort may be due to vitamin D deficiency. So keep track of your vitamin D levels.
7. Get a massage
Studies show that getting a massage once a week for at least 8 weeks can help reduce muscle tension surrounding joint discomfort. In winter, it is more effective to massage the body more often.
