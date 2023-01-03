The ‘last thing’ the NHS needs is a strike, health chief warns

A powerful health director has urged the government to resume negotiations with unions over wages, saying the “last thing” the NHS needs is a four-day strike in January.

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Coalition, which represents the NHS organization, said the current situation for health services was “very bad” as they grappled with too few staff and high demand exacerbated by the flu and Covid. It is difficult to

This comes after the NHS warned of an “intolerable” situation. Patients wait long for treatment, ambulances are delayed, and thousands of beds are occupied by medically fit people who shouldn’t be there.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine reiterates claims that between 300 and 500 people die each week as a result of delays and problems with emergency and emergency medical care.

NHS England chief strategy officer Chris Hopson said the health service was “not aware of these numbers”.

Mr Taylor told BBC Breakfast:

“We are unable to provide the level of service we would like to provide…

“The simple reality here is that the health service is caught between the fact that it has limited capacity, especially when it comes to the workforce (130,000 vacancies), and levels of demand that are usually difficult to meet. It means that there is

“When you add the flu and COVID-19, it puts us in this very difficult situation because not only are our patients affected, but many of our staff are out sick.”

Asked if flu and Covid cases have peaked, he said, “I think it’s very difficult to be clear. May is the hardest month for medical services.

“So what we can say is that it is going to be a tough situation.

“But also… it is very important to look at ways to resume negotiations with unions when ministers are back at their desks. Because it’s the last one.”

On Jan. 11 and 23, paramedics were evict over a dispute over pay, and nursing staff are set to go on strike for two days in a row on Jan. 18 and 19.

In the long term, Mr Taylor said the NHS needed “sustainable investments”, adding:

“Over time, having the right workforce strategy and the right funding will make a difference.

“The prime minister has talked about health services as a priority this year. We have to do it to make sure we go into next winter in a less vulnerable state.”

Sally Warren, head of policy at the King’s Fund think tank, said tens of thousands of people were waiting for social care evaluations, affecting hospitals.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “While they are waiting their condition may worsen and end up in the NHS system – GP, NHS 111 or the front door of a hospital.”

Paramedic University spokesman Richard Webber said hospitals were “overloaded with patients who should have been elsewhere” and many hospitals had 100 to 200 patients who were medically healthy. You shouldn’t be there just to be.

“They should be in another location and taken care of in social care. They can’t be discharged, which means emergency department patients can’t be hospitalized,” he said.

According to a joint statement by Professor Andrew Elder, Chancellor of the Royal College of Medicine Edinburgh, and Dr Tim Cooksley, President of the Association for Emergency Medicine, the group is “unprecedentedly concerned about the standard of acute care across hospitals. ‘British than we are now’.

He added, “Never at any point in the pandemic have things been more difficult. is not the cause.

“With patients waiting for hours for evaluation and treatment, and sometimes lines of ambulances outside hospitals, the adage that patients should ‘get the right care in the right place at the right time’… We are farther away than ever. The reality of what is actually being offered.

“This is a central issue for patient safety and quality of care … If the current situation is not an emergency medical crisis, we ask governments to define what a crisis is.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Transportation recommended getting vaccinated to stem the effects of Covid-19 and said it was “wise” to wear a mask if you need to go out when sick. .

Asked if he would wear a mask if he contracted the coronavirus, Mark Harper told LBC: Please don’t go out and spread it.

“If you go out, obviously it’s very wise to wear a mask if you’re sick.

“But we are now managing these diseases through vaccination. People should be vaccinated against Covid, and they should also be vaccinated against the flu.”

More than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared serious incidents during the festive period, the British Medical Association (BMA) said the government’s “political choices” were leading to “needless deaths” of patients. did.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said the NHS and social services are being supported by up to £14.1bn in additional funding over the next two years and £500m to expedite hospital discharges this winter. rice field.

He added: “The Secretary of Health and Ministers have met several times with unions and their doors are open to further discuss how they can work together to improve the working lives of NHS staff. I have made it clear that I will remain as I am.”