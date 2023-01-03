Health
Flu, RS virus and COVID wreak havoc, but sick teachers don’t feel like they can stay home
Influenza cases reached their highest level in a decade in early December. COVID-19 is surging again. The surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnoses is overcrowding pediatric emergency rooms.
Still, research shows that teachers may not be home when sick.
Elementary schools — infamous as hotbeds of germs — are especially stretched out as public health experts worry about a brutal winter of disease. The wave of infections has forced some districts to temporarily adopt distance learning until enough students and teachers can return to classrooms. The special COVID-specific sick leave many teachers received at the height of the pandemic is no longer available in many places.
However, since the 19th, the survey data has been shared Education Week Research CenterA study of national education policy shows that despite the virus spreading throughout the classroom, teachers, especially elementary school teachers, are largely at work even when sick. Many people say that leaving the classroom is too difficult.
“With so many viruses spreading, more people are at risk,” said Jennifer Cates, senior vice president of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation and global health expert. “It is very important from a public health standpoint to remove ourselves from this situation. There are many barriers that are actually recognized above.”
Teachers, who are mostly women, are more likely to pay sick leave benefits than the general population.
You have the tools to take COVID out of the air in your NM school, are you using them?
A Wisconsin elementary school teacher wrote, “I try not to take sick leave unless I’m on my deathbed,” according to survey responses. “It’s harder to be out of school than in school. Plus, I get pulled over when other people are sick and out of the house.”
A teacher at another elementary school in Texas said, “I don’t take days off unless I have COVID-19 or I’m really sick and can’t move. It is from,” he wrote. I work in special education.
“Teachers come even when they are sick because we don’t have money for subscriptions,” wrote an elementary school teacher in Washington.
Also, an elementary school teacher in New Mexico said, “I always hate taking sick days because it takes too much work to get out.”
A national survey conducted in late October and early November by the Education Week Research Center found that only 1 in 4 teachers across grades said they would take sick leave if they were unwell. Meanwhile, 35% of her teachers say they try to avoid taking time off unless they have COVID-19 or are “can’t get out of bed.” Elementary school teachers were even less likely to stay home, according to the data. About 49% said they would avoid sick leave unless absolutely necessary.
Holly Kurtz, director of the Education Week Research Center, said the data isn’t surprising. People were generally advised to stay home if they tested positive for COVID-19. But that message doesn’t appear to have been repurposed to address how people survive other viral infections, such as the flu or respiratory syncytial virus.
Morning headlines delivered to your inbox
Meanwhile, the pressure on teachers remains acute. Replacement teachers have been in short supply for years, a concern amplified by the pandemic. And more and more full-time teachers, exhausted from teaching by the health crisis, are leaving. Especially in primary school, students are often too young to work without the active supervision of an instructor.
“Even if you take sick leave, [teachers] I worry about my students falling behind and I worry about burdening my colleagues,” Kurtz said.
This impact is important not only for teachers, but also for parents with sons in elementary school, Kates said. If sick leave is not available for school employees, the virus is more likely to spread further. If her son gets sick at school, she can work from her home and take care of her son. But she added that not all parents have the same flexibility.
“This is a challenge that we as a society do not understand,” she said.
Rachel Thomas, a middle school English teacher in Washington, DC, hasn’t been sick yet this year. After her colleague fell ill and noticed more students staying home sick, she resumed wearing masks inside the school building, an old facility worried about ventilation.
She said that if she got sick, she would take time off from work and stay home until she felt better. This is an approach encouraged by school leaders. was likely to get a job in
“It’s the culture of education, because we understand that alternatives are limited,” she said. “You just have to be tough on it.”
