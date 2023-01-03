Health
These winter foods can spike your cholesterol.Foods to Avoid and Foods to Eat | Health News
Bad Cholesterol Foods: Cholesterol levels can fluctuate during winter. This is because you need calories to keep you warm, so you want to eat more. It’s no surprise that research has shown that cholesterol levels can rise sharply during cold weather.
Another factor in this is lethargy and lethargy. They tend to be more active towards summer. However, chilly weather can discourage you from exercising or engaging in physical activity. To protect your health, cholesterol-rich foods should be avoided during this time.
Therefore, it is better to avoid foods high in cholesterol. Here is a list of 5 foods you shouldn’t eat in winter to prevent high cholesterol.
1. Fried food
During the winter months, it’s best to enjoy fried foods such as pakora, French fries, and potato chips. Fried foods are delicious, but they are high in calories and bad for your health. The fact that these foods are high in trans fat is another concern. These fats can increase your body’s levels of bad cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.
2. Processed meat
Processed meats such as hot dogs and sausages have a high cholesterol content. As a result, your body’s LDL cholesterol levels rise, making you more likely to develop heart problems. It’s best to limit your intake of these during winter. Cancer can also be caused by containing harmful compounds.
3. Dessert
People love to eat gulab jamun, halwa, kheer, and other delicacies such as cupcakes and pastries during the winter months.However, these are unhealthily high in calories, cholesterol and added sugars. combined can lead to obesity and other health problems. So make an effort to eat less dessert.
4. Fast food
One of the leading causes of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes is frequent fast food consumption. Regular fast food consumption can lead to buildup of belly fat, in addition to elevated cholesterol levels.
5. Cheese
Cheese is a rich source of calcium and protein, but you should be aware that it also contains saturated fat. Excessive saturated fat intake may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, limit the amount of cheese you consume to keep your cholesterol levels constant during the winter months.
Instead, consume items that significantly lower cholesterol levels. A low-cholesterol diet can include the following foods:
– Fenugreek Seed (Methi Seed)
– Oats
– garlic
・Nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.)
– Citrus fruits (oranges, limes, grapefruits, etc.)
– Legumes (legumes, legumes, peas)
– Fatty fish like salmon.
(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not intended to replace professional advice. This has not been verified by Zee News.)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/health/these-winter-foods-can-spike-up-your-cholesterol-foods-to-avoid-and-to-eat-2557299
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Food inflation has reached its highest level since records began
- FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug could come this week, new focus on blood tests to screen patients
- ISM shows weakness in US factory activity spreading in December
- Larvita Stars at the First Pokemon Go Community Day Classic of 2023
- Physical activity three times a week may reduce symptoms of depression in children and adolescents
- Ukraine steps up efforts to show that its wheat feeds the needy
- CDC-funded study predicts sharp rise in youth diabetes
- Samsung’s SmartThings Station Combines Wireless Fast Charging with Matter Smart Home Hub
- Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid solution
- Report shares new details about deaths that may be linked to Alzheimer’s drug
- Perfect Game ranks seven of ACC’s top 25 preseason
- Labour’s Starmer aims to rebuild the government without great expense to Britain