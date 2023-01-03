These winter foods can spike your cholesterol.Foods to Avoid and Foods to Eat | Health News

Bad Cholesterol Foods: Cholesterol levels can fluctuate during winter. This is because you need calories to keep you warm, so you want to eat more. It’s no surprise that research has shown that cholesterol levels can rise sharply during cold weather.

Another factor in this is lethargy and lethargy. They tend to be more active towards summer. However, chilly weather can discourage you from exercising or engaging in physical activity. To protect your health, cholesterol-rich foods should be avoided during this time.

Therefore, it is better to avoid foods high in cholesterol. Here is a list of 5 foods you shouldn’t eat in winter to prevent high cholesterol.

1. Fried food

During the winter months, it’s best to enjoy fried foods such as pakora, French fries, and potato chips. Fried foods are delicious, but they are high in calories and bad for your health. The fact that these foods are high in trans fat is another concern. These fats can increase your body’s levels of bad cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

2. Processed meat

Processed meats such as hot dogs and sausages have a high cholesterol content. As a result, your body’s LDL cholesterol levels rise, making you more likely to develop heart problems. It’s best to limit your intake of these during winter. Cancer can also be caused by containing harmful compounds.

3. Dessert

People love to eat gulab jamun, halwa, kheer, and other delicacies such as cupcakes and pastries during the winter months.However, these are unhealthily high in calories, cholesterol and added sugars. combined can lead to obesity and other health problems. So make an effort to eat less dessert.

4. Fast food

One of the leading causes of chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes is frequent fast food consumption. Regular fast food consumption can lead to buildup of belly fat, in addition to elevated cholesterol levels.

5. Cheese

Cheese is a rich source of calcium and protein, but you should be aware that it also contains saturated fat. Excessive saturated fat intake may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Therefore, limit the amount of cheese you consume to keep your cholesterol levels constant during the winter months.

Instead, consume items that significantly lower cholesterol levels. A low-cholesterol diet can include the following foods:

– Fenugreek Seed (Methi Seed)

– Oats

– garlic

・Nuts (almonds, walnuts, etc.)

– Citrus fruits (oranges, limes, grapefruits, etc.)

– Legumes (legumes, legumes, peas)

– Fatty fish like salmon.

