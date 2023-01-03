Man misdiagnosed cancer as genital warts and given months to live

Stay ahead of fashion trends with our free weekly lifestyle editorial newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends with our free weekly lifestyle editorial newsletter.

An army brigadier general was misdiagnosed with cancer three times by doctors, had half his penis removed, and was given one year to live.

Gavin Brooks, 45, a father of two, said the blunder left him disfigured by the surgeon.

However, despite having surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his penis, he was given the shocking news that the cancer had spread.

Now hoping to raise money to fund treatments abroad, Gavin warns other men about a little-known disease and encourages them to check their parts. I would like to.

he said:

“My son Jorge says he will one day host the World Cup and I want to be there for that.”

Gavin, from Crewe, Cheshire, went to the military doctor three times in 2021 after experiencing a tight ring of skin around his foreskin. Soon a lesion appeared on the tip of her penis.

His GP diagnosed him with genital warts, but Gavin wasn’t sure and believed it was lichen sclerosus. Lichen sclerosis is a condition that causes patchy, discolored, hard skin on the penis that should be evaluated by a dermatologist.

Gavin says:

“When retracting the foreskin, it had to be pulled over the head of the penis.

“The skin that connects the foreskin to the penis was torn and I was bleeding and in pain when I went to the bathroom. I knew this was not normal and I needed to check it out.

“Three weeks later, I went to an army doctor and suggested it might be lichen sclerosus.

“The military doctor thought I had warts, but I had been married for 20 years and had only one sexual partner, so I had no idea how I got them.”

Four weeks later, when the warts had not healed, Gavin returned to the same doctor.

He went to the medical center again and was seen by another GP who thought it might be thrush and was prescribed a prescription cream.

He then referred himself to a sexual health clinic, referred him to a dermatologist, and had a biopsy taken from his penis.

When the results came back, he received the shocking news that he had penile cancer.

Gavin underwent surgery to remove part of his penis in January of this year.

“They lifted my penis, cut it in half, and made a penis head with a skin graft from my leg, but it’s flat and hollow.

“When I woke up in the hospital, it looked like my penis had been removed and I was so scared because it was bandaged and had a catheter attached until it was all removed.”

Despite the surgery, the cancer had spread, and Gavin needed more surgery in April to remove lymph nodes in his groin and intensive chemotherapy in June.

The initial chemotherapy is ineffective and the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. He is currently undergoing his second round of chemotherapy, which includes radiotherapy.

He is currently looking for other treatments not offered in the NHS, including immunotherapy, proton therapy and dendritic cell therapy. These therapies are widely used in advanced cancer stages in Germany, Gibraltar, and Japan.

He added: “I spent his 24 years in the military and a lot of that time as a fitness training instructor. I work out to de-stress. Now to watch my little boy play.” I have to sit in a wheelchair for football.

“I cannot walk long distances and now use a wheelchair rather than walk.”

Now he urges men to check their penises regularly for symptoms, and has set up an Instagram page named Screaming Cockerel to raise awareness of the disease that is robbing him of his health and athletic ability. raised.

Half of penile cancers are diagnosed late, and once the cancer spreads, the organ is much less likely to be saved. Unfortunately, one fifth of patients die from the disease.

Cancer signs usually start on the top of the penis as raised spots or white raised spots.

At this stage, surgery can be performed to remove cancerous tissue and leave the penis mostly intact. But the longer the disease lasts, the more invasive the surgery.

He added:

“That is why we need to raise awareness of this rare and unknown cancer so that more time and research can be devoted to treating and diagnosing this deadly disease before it is too late.” increase.”