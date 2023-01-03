Connect with us

Veteran loses half of penis to cancer, calls it 'Frankenweiner'

 


Military warrant officers say he has lost half of his penis and believe doctors have misdiagnosed a mysterious disease in his genitals. It was actually cancer.

British soldiers are now sentenced to one year to live.

Gavin Brooks said he was left with what he called a “Frankenweiner” after a doctor who believed he had genital warts had it surgically amputated.

The 45-year-old visited military doctors three times in 2021 when he developed “tight rings of skin” and lesions on his penis.

“It’s best described as the tissue within the foreskin or a ring of hard skin,” Brooks explained to the Southwest News Service. I didn’t.”

A Cheshire resident said immediately, “We knew this wasn’t normal” and “we had to check it out.”

“The skin that connects the foreskin to the penis broke and was bleeding, causing pain when I drank urine,” he added.

After three weeks of pain, Brooks went to an army doctor, who suggested he might have lichen sclerosus. Causes of patchy, discolored and pale skin.

Gavin Brooks said a doctor who believed a 45-year-old man had genital warts told him "frankenweiner" After being amputated by a surgeon.
Gavin Brooks claims that doctors who believed he had genital warts left him with a “Frankenweiner” after he was surgically amputated.
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS
After three weeks of pain, Brooks consulted an army doctor, who suggested he might have lichen sclerosus.
Brooks went to an army doctor who suggested it could be lichen sclerosus.
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS

“The military doctor thought it was a wart, but I had only one sexual partner in 20 years of marriage and had no idea how I got it.” said Brooks.

Four weeks later the vet returned to the medical center where the same doctor claimed it was just a wart. Commonly called yeast infectionaccording to Brooks, gave him the cream for treatment.

Finally, he went to a sexual health clinic where a dermatologist performed a biopsy of his penis.

When the results came back, it turned out that Brooks had penile cancer.

"The military doctor thought it was a wart, but after being married for 20 years and having only one sexual partner, I had no idea how I got it." Brooks said.
“The military doctor thought it was a wart, but I had only one sexual partner in 20 years of marriage and had no idea how I got it.” said Brooks.
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS

Last January, Brooks underwent surgery to cure cancer, which resulted in the amputation of half of his penis.

“They lifted my penis, cut it in half, and did a skin graft from my leg to make the head of the penis, but it’s hollow and flat,” he said.

“I call it the ‘Frankenweiner. When I woke up in the hospital, I was so scared to see how much of my penis had been removed because it was bandaged and had a catheter attached.

In January 2022, Brooks underwent surgery to cure cancer. As a result, half of her penis was removed.
Last January, Brooks underwent surgery to cure cancer.
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS
"I have been in the military for 24 years and spent most of my time as a fitness training instructor. I exercise to relieve stress, but now I have to sit in a wheelchair." Brooks said.
“I spent 24 years in the military and a lot of that time as a fitness training instructor. I work out to de-stress, but now I have to sit in a wheelchair,” Brooks said. said.
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS

However, his cancer had already spread and required further treatment.

Brooks’ first chemotherapy was ineffective and the cancer had spread further, so she plans to undergo a second round of chemotherapy, including radiation therapy.

Currently, he is in a wheelchair due to cancer, which reduces his ability to walk and travel.

"I hope I can get some kind of treatment abroad that will help shrink the cancer and extend my life, so I can stay there as long as possible," Brooks said. My son Jorge says that one day we will have a World Cup, and I want to be there for that."
Courtesy Gavin Brooks/SWNS

“I cannot walk long distances and now use a wheelchair rather than walk,” he said. “I spent his 24 years in the military and a lot of time as a fitness instructor in his workouts. I work out to relieve stress. Now my son is playing soccer.” I have to sit in a wheelchair to see

brooks now campaign started Raise funds for treatments abroad.

“If I can get some kind of treatment abroad that will help shrink the cancer and extend my life, I think I can stay here as long as possible,” he said. “My son Jorge says he will one day host the World Cup and I want to be there for that.”

army veteran encouraging others Regularly checking your genitals for signs of cancer in hopes of saving someone else’s life.

“If I had been diagnosed earlier, I might have only needed a circumcision that could have prevented the rest of the surgery and chemotherapy.” We need to raise the standards so we can devote more time and research to treating and diagnosing this deadly disease before it’s too late.”

