Health
People struggle to find lemsips as seasonal diseases surge
With the New Year approaching, there are fears of shortages of cold and flu medicines, and many people are suffering from winter illnesses.
Suppliers of brands such as Lemsip say some pharmacies and stores have run out of their products as people seek symptom relief.
People on social media report finding it difficult to get treatment after starting sick with a cold, flu, or Covid-19.
One woman wrote: Are you running low on remships? Since before Christmas, she’s been to more than eight stores, but the shelves are empty.
Someone else said: ‘I’ve been on the floor with nasty bugs since Christmas Day. I felt better yesterday and thankfully I have cold-like symptoms now.
‘There’s a lot about it. Apparently there’s a shortage of Lemsip and Paracetamol around here!”
While one man downplayed the shortage, he tweeted: “Why isn’t anyone discussing the Lemsip shortage! How are we going to deal with this Manfrue!?”
one boot worker told mail online Chains are struggling with demand. Beacham only.
‘We haven’t eaten anything in two or three weeks.
A Boots spokesperson told Metro.co.uk:
“Many stores still have them in stock, and some stores may be temporarily out of stock, but suitable replacements are usually available. need to seek advice on
“Customers can check product availability at a store near you on boots.com. And, if eligible, make sure you get your flu shot and covid booster to minimize your winter virus risk. It is recommended to keep it to
Apothecaries in Northern Ireland have also reported shortages of lemships and night nurses amid high demand.
Brian Broly, head pharmacist at Graham Pharmacy in Lisburn, said: told the newsletter: ‘Combination Pack Day and Night Nurse Capsules are sold out. Something that hasn’t been available for quite some time.
Two of the five or six different variations of ‘Lemsip are currently available. Everything else was out of stock.
“This year everything has been extreme when it comes to pharmaceuticals, both over the counter and behind the pharmacy counter.
Reckitt, who owns the Lemsip brand, told Metro.co.uk:
“We are doing everything we can to minimize disruption to our customers and consumers.”
Metro.co.uk has also reached out to Haleon, which owns the Night Nurse brand, and other pharmacies for comment.
People with poor physical condition have Stay home or wear a face mask If you have to go outside to reduce NHS stress declare a serious incident in the next few days.
A large number of cases of influenza and coronavirus are believed to be responsible for increasing pressure on the NHS. New ‘highly contagious’ strain of Covid-19 said to be behind 1 in 25 cases in England.
