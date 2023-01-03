Testing the potential of mRNA technology to make better flu vaccines

The success of using messenger RNA to create an effective COVID-19 vaccine has given rise to hope that this technology can be used for broader vaccination.And now Massachusetts faces worst flu epidemic For more than a decade, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has been one of hundreds of medical centers nationwide enrolling participants in large-scale clinical trials of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine against influenza.

Acton’s Robert Hazen was one of the first local residents to enroll in a Pfizer clinical trial. He recently met with Dr. Stephen Walsh, an infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women’s, to discuss participation.

“Everybody gets the flu vaccine.

of pfizer trial is on track to enroll more than 46,000 participants at centers nationwide. The exam filled up quickly and now he only enrolls people over the age of 65.

Unlike traditional flu vaccines, which use an inactivated form of the flu to provoke an immune response, mRNA vaccines use genetic messages that tell the body which proteins to produce to fight the virus. The technology hopes for more flexible vaccines that can be developed more quickly.

conventional influenza vaccine It takes about 6 months to complete research and manufacturing.

“With mRNA, we might be able to shorten that to two months,” says Walsh.

Researchers say mRNA may be particularly effective in fighting influenza.For example, this year’s traditional flu vaccine pretty good match For the currently prevalent strains, this was not the case before.

“We have to keep track of the flu,” Walsh explained to Hazen.

The shortened timeline will allow researchers to see what strains are circulating in the southern hemisphere in winter, providing a preview of what is likely to hit North America when the seasons change. Walsh explained.

Robert Hazen of Acton listening to Dr. Stephen Walsh of Brigham and Women’s Hospital explain the details of the trial Craig LeMoult/GBH News

“The advantage of mRNA vaccines is that they are tunable,” said Dr. Jennifer Wang, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Chang School of Medicine in Worcester. Participating in Pfizer Trials.

“So if at the beginning of the season we realized, ‘We should have paid more attention to certain strains that weren’t expected to dominate,’ we could quickly adjust vaccines to get more people in immediately.” Give it to me to protect,” said the king.

Trials of mRNA vaccines are also underway against various other viruses, such as HIV.

“COVID has proven that mRNA vaccines are highly immunogenic,” said Walsh. “They give most people excellent immune responses, which leads to effective vaccines.”

Still, it’s possible that mRNA vaccines aren’t effective against influenza. According to Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine.

“This is by no means a slam dunk,” Hotez said. “And just because it works for coronavirus doesn’t mean it should work for flu virus.”

Hotez pointed out that several different types of vaccines are effective against coronaviruses, not just mRNAs, and that influenza viruses are a more complex target. mutate.

“So COVID-19 may not be the best litmus test for mRNA,” he said.

With everyone rushing to mRNA as if it were a miracle technology since the pandemic, our expectations may be too high, Hotez said.

“This is good technology. This is interesting technology,” he said. “But like any technology, it has its strengths and weaknesses.”

For one thing, mRNA vaccines require refrigerated storage, which is not currently widely available in many developing countries. And while mRNA vaccines are faster to develop than egg-cultured vaccines, they’re not the only type of vaccine that can be developed relatively quickly. Other vaccines took similar timeframes to produce as mRNA vaccines.

“It’s a little faster in its current form, but not as warp-speed as advertised,” he said.

At the same time, Hotez conceded that mRNA vaccines offer the potential for what he calls the Holy Grail: one universal vaccine that covers all strains of influenza.

When he got his flu shot at Brigham and Women’s, study participant Robert Hazen looked away and wasn’t sure if he got the new mRNA vaccine or the conventional one. He said he didn’t really care if he got shot.

“For me, it’s all about helping keep this new idea and approach, this mRNA style, and keep moving to as many places as possible because it seems very agile and effective.” He said. .

How Hazen and tens of thousands of other study participants fare in the coming months shows just how agile and effective an mRNA flu vaccine can be.