Health
California hospitals still under stress as flu, RSV and COVID remain high
Earlier this year, the so-called “triple epidemic” eased slowly, but some hospitals in Southern California are still stressed by the ongoing flu, COVID-19 and RSV epidemics. increase.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is so busy that it can’t always keep up with patient transfers from other hospitals, according to the facility’s chief medical officer, Dr. James Stein.
And hospitals in Orange County, California’s third-most populous city, have experienced severe staffing shortages over the past week, with too many employees complaining of illness, said an Orange County health official. Dr. Regina Qincio Kwon, , wrote in an email on Thursday.
However, despite some ongoing tensions, there are signs that the situation is improving.Statewide flu activity still under consideration According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is “very high,” but significantly improved From early December.
Los Angeles County Public Health Commissioner Barbara Feller said, “We are relieved that flu activity levels are declining after this year’s flu season got off to a sharp and rocky start.” It’s important to realize that current flu activity levels are still very high, based on what we’re seeing from our monitoring labs. [is] It’s not over yet”
Wastewater data from the LA County Department of Public Health respiratory syncytial virusor RSV has peaked and is beginning to decline.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reports similar trends. RSV positivity was 10.6%, down from his season peak of 35.3% in the week of Oct. 23. Influenza positivity in children’s hospitals was 10%, down from the season’s peak of 18.6% during the week of November. 20, according to Dr. Michael Smit, the facility’s hospital epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention and control.
However, recent trends may not continue until the beginning of winter. With Los Angeles County “likely to continue to see high levels of flu activity,” Feller said Thursday, “we need to prepare for another peak later this winter, after schools reopen.” I was.
According to officials and experts, one of the best ways to stop the flu is to get a vaccine, and Ferrer said this year’s offering “is a perfect match for the strains currently circulating and provides important protection.” We will provide
In LA County, at least 23% of residents over the age of 6 months have been vaccinated against seasonal flu, according to data reported in the government immunization register. This figure is an underestimate because there is no requirement to report flu vaccine data to authorities. Other estimates suggest that the figure is probably closer to 40% for him, Ferrer said.
“If you haven’t gotten your seasonal flu vaccine yet, it’s never too late to get one,” she added.
The same is true for coronavirus, which has remained at high levels despite recent declines. LA County reported 2,359 coronavirus cases per day for the seven days that ended Friday, down 9% from the previous week. This is significantly less than the autumn peak of 3,929 cases recorded in the first week of the month.
LA County’s latest coronavirus infection rate is 163 per 100,000 residents per week. Rates above 100 are considered high.
Similar to the flu, officials say a second peak of COVID-19 could occur after the New Year when staff and students return from winter break.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health hopes to limit the chances of a second wave by urging workers and students to wear masks indoors and in public for at least 10 days after they return to work or school. increase.
“Given that winter vacation travel and celebrations can lead to increased infections, what we experienced After the Thanksgiving holiday, we will continue to ask residents to layer on protection over the next few weeks, including masks, testing, frequent hand washing, and staying home when sick. It also protects against other circulating respiratory viruses, including viruses.”
Authorities also recommend that residents take advantage of Bivalent COVID-19 booster, designed to protect against the Omicron subvariant that has dominated for much of the year. About 22% of eligible Californians Obtained Updated Boosters Now Widely Available from September.
So far, in Los Angeles County, 20% of vaccinated residents ages 5 and older received the latest bivalent COVID-19 booster. Of vaccinated older adults, 36% are up to date.
“We are seeing some positive signs and believe that we can all play our part in helping these trends continue into the new year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-01-03/tripledemic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- California hospitals still under stress as flu, RSV and COVID remain high
- Alienware Announces Thinnest x14, Most Powerful m18 Gaming Laptop
- The G20 was born out of the economic crisis, now is the G20’s chance to help avoid another one
- ‘I fight with everything I’ve got’: tennis great Navratilova has throat, breast cancer
- 2022 Bowl Games, College Football Scores: Schedule, Results, Highlights of all 41 Postseason Games
- Critical year for controversial Shetland oil projects amid energy crisis
- An overview of West Indies Red Ball cricket in 2022
- Inflation in Turkey in December slows to 64% in favor of Erdogan
- Pirates ready for No. 24 St. John’s, Wednesday
- Brazil mourns soccer legend Pel in public procession
- Twitter threats targeting Parliament and embassies lead to arrest of Ottawa man, RCMP say
- Dubai scraps 30% alcohol tax in a bid to attract more tourism