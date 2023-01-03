California hospitals still under stress as flu, RSV and COVID remain high

Earlier this year, the so-called “triple epidemic” eased slowly, but some hospitals in Southern California are still stressed by the ongoing flu, COVID-19 and RSV epidemics. increase.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is so busy that it can’t always keep up with patient transfers from other hospitals, according to the facility’s chief medical officer, Dr. James Stein.

And hospitals in Orange County, California’s third-most populous city, have experienced severe staffing shortages over the past week, with too many employees complaining of illness, said an Orange County health official. Dr. Regina Qincio Kwon, , wrote in an email on Thursday.

However, despite some ongoing tensions, there are signs that the situation is improving.Statewide flu activity still under consideration According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is “very high,” but significantly improved From early December.

Los Angeles County Public Health Commissioner Barbara Feller said, “We are relieved that flu activity levels are declining after this year’s flu season got off to a sharp and rocky start.” It’s important to realize that current flu activity levels are still very high, based on what we’re seeing from our monitoring labs. [is] It’s not over yet”

Wastewater data from the LA County Department of Public Health respiratory syncytial virusor RSV has peaked and is beginning to decline.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reports similar trends. RSV positivity was 10.6%, down from his season peak of 35.3% in the week of Oct. 23. Influenza positivity in children’s hospitals was 10%, down from the season’s peak of 18.6% during the week of November. 20, according to Dr. Michael Smit, the facility’s hospital epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention and control.

However, recent trends may not continue until the beginning of winter. With Los Angeles County “likely to continue to see high levels of flu activity,” Feller said Thursday, “we need to prepare for another peak later this winter, after schools reopen.” I was.

According to officials and experts, one of the best ways to stop the flu is to get a vaccine, and Ferrer said this year’s offering “is a perfect match for the strains currently circulating and provides important protection.” We will provide

In LA County, at least 23% of residents over the age of 6 months have been vaccinated against seasonal flu, according to data reported in the government immunization register. This figure is an underestimate because there is no requirement to report flu vaccine data to authorities. Other estimates suggest that the figure is probably closer to 40% for him, Ferrer said.

“If you haven’t gotten your seasonal flu vaccine yet, it’s never too late to get one,” she added.

The same is true for coronavirus, which has remained at high levels despite recent declines. LA County reported 2,359 coronavirus cases per day for the seven days that ended Friday, down 9% from the previous week. This is significantly less than the autumn peak of 3,929 cases recorded in the first week of the month.

LA County’s latest coronavirus infection rate is 163 per 100,000 residents per week. Rates above 100 are considered high.

Similar to the flu, officials say a second peak of COVID-19 could occur after the New Year when staff and students return from winter break.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health hopes to limit the chances of a second wave by urging workers and students to wear masks indoors and in public for at least 10 days after they return to work or school. increase.

“Given that winter vacation travel and celebrations can lead to increased infections, what we experienced After the Thanksgiving holiday, we will continue to ask residents to layer on protection over the next few weeks, including masks, testing, frequent hand washing, and staying home when sick. It also protects against other circulating respiratory viruses, including viruses.”

Authorities also recommend that residents take advantage of Bivalent COVID-19 booster, designed to protect against the Omicron subvariant that has dominated for much of the year. About 22% of eligible Californians Obtained Updated Boosters Now Widely Available from September.

So far, in Los Angeles County, 20% of vaccinated residents ages 5 and older received the latest bivalent COVID-19 booster. Of vaccinated older adults, 36% are up to date.

“We are seeing some positive signs and believe that we can all play our part in helping these trends continue into the new year.