Diabetes: managing risk with nutrition | News

Diabetes is on the rise, with more than 1 in 3 people in the United States diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

What you eat and drink plays a big role in your risk of contracting or keeping disease at bay.

If diagnosed with prediabetes, 30% chance You can reverse it by exercising, cutting out sugary drinks, and eating right.

Background

Diabetes mellitus A condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal. It occurs when the body cannot make its own insulin or use it effectively.

Insulin is a hormone, made in the pancreas, that opens the cells to allow sugar or glucose to enter.

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are the most common diseases, but there are other types of diabetes, such as gestational diabetes, which occurs during pregnancy.

Type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, is the most serious disease. About 5% of diabetics are his type 1 and are insulin dependent.

The most common form of diabetes is called type 2 diabetes, or insulin-independent. About 90% of diabetics are her type 2 diabetic and can produce some insulin themselves, but not enough.

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated, but not high enough to cause type 2 diabetes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pre-diabetes can become full-blown diabetes within 10 years without intervention.

diabetes and drink

What you drink can have a big impact on whether or not you develop prediabetes.

research Drinking sugary drinks three or more times a week has been shown to increase the chance of developing pre-diabetes by 46%.

However, researchers have found that certain drinks may actually lower your risk of developing pre-diabetes.

for example, study In China, drinking four or more cups of black, green or oolong tea a day was found to reduce the risk of developing diabetes by 17%.

Another study in Japan found that people who drank three cups of coffee a day were 33% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who drank less than one cup a week.

There are other drinks that can help too, such as plant-based milks, whole fruit smoothies, and flavored sparkling water.

nutrition

According to registered dietitian Alison Massey, lifestyle changes can be a powerful tool in reducing your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by about 50%.

Most healthy diets for people with diabetes consist of 40-60% of their calories from carbohydrates. 20 percent calories from protein. Less than 30% calories from fat.

a diabetic diet It should also be low in cholesterol, low in salt, and low in sugar.

Carbohydrates are found in starchy foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans, dairy products, and bread.

Fresh fruit is best, but fresh, frozen, or canned vegetables are fine.

Protein is found in meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, beans, and some vegetables.

Choose fat-free or low-fat options when it comes to dairy products such as cheese and yogurt.

Unsaturated fats are the “good” fats such as nuts, fish, olive oil, canola oil, and seeds.

Saturated fats are unhealthy and should be limited. They include red meat, butter, lard, full-fat dairy, and dark-fleshed chicken.

Trans fats are the worst and are found in processed foods such as crackers, snack foods, and most fast foods.

risk of diabetes

Poorly controlled diabetes over time can lead to kidney and heart disease. damage eyes and nerves. or requires cutting.

according to new researchpre-diabetes appears to be a major risk factor for heart attacks.

Researchers at St. Peter’s University Hospital/Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson College of Medicine in New Brunswick analyzed data from 1.79 million hospitalizations of heart attack patients.

Of these patients, 1% had prediabetes.

After adjusting for heart disease risk factors such as age, sex, race, family history of heart attack, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and obesity, prediabetes increased heart attack odds by 25%. Patients without prediabetes.

“Our study serves as a wake-up call for all to shift focus to managing prediabetes, not just diabetes,” said lead author Geethika Thota, MD.

“Our findings reinforce the importance of early recognition through screening and early intervention for prediabetes with lifestyle changes and/or pharmacotherapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.”