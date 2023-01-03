Gut study highlights link between microbes and obesity





In a study of residual energy in the faeces of 85 Danes to estimate how effective gut microbes are in extracting energy from food, approximately 40% of the participants compared with the other 60%. We extracted more energy on average in comparison. The researchers also observed that those who extracted the most energy from food were, on average, 10% heavier, gaining an extra 9 kilograms. The results showed that overweight may be related not only to healthy diet and physical activity, but also to the composition of the human gut microbiota. Participants were divided into three groups based on their gut microbial composition. So-called Type B compositions (predominantly Bacteroidetes) were more effective at extracting nutrients from food, observed in 40% of participants. Overactivity of intestinal bacteriana Following this study, researchers believed that some parts of the population may be disadvantaged because they have gut bacteria that are effective at extracting energy. rice field. Henrik Lauger, associate professor at the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sport, University of Copenhagen, said:The fact that our gut bacteria are good at extracting energy from food is basically a good thing. Because it provides extra energy in the form of fatty acids, as an energy-providing fuel.na “But when we consume more than we do, the extra energy provided by our gut bacteria can increase the risk of obesity over time.na The time it took for food to pass through each participant’s body was also measured. This was done with the assumption that participants with longer digestive transit times would get more nutrients from food. Digestion migration time na “We thought that the longer the digestion transit time, the more energy we could extract.”Added Roger. “However, we also found that participants with the most energy-extracting type B gut bacteria moved through the digestive system the fastest.na This latest round of research shows that germ-free mice that received gut microbes from obese donors gained more weight than mice that received gut microbes from lean donors, despite being fed the same diet. It confirmed previous mouse studies that found “It is very interesting that the group of people who have less energy left in their stool also weigh more on average. However, this study does not provide evidence that the two factors are directly related. Hmm. We hope to explore this further in the future.”Roager concludes: “We may have found the key to understanding why some people gain more weight than others, even though they don’t eat as much or how they eat differently. But this needs further investigation.” there is.”na

