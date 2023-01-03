Health Secretary Steve Berkley blames flu, Covid, Strep A for NHS winter crisis





On Tuesday evening, Barclay told the station that the reason behind long wait times for A&E and ambulances was a “combination” of factors, including the increased spread of the virus. NHS leaders have said the pressure on health services is “unbearable and intolerable” for both patients and staff. Patients are currently enduring record waits for care at A&E, while paramedics have queued for hours outside hospitals waiting to hand over patients, responding to calls in the community. lead to delays in Several NHS trusts have declared serious incidents in the past week. Strike action by nurses and paramedics is set to increase pressure on health services later this month. read more Mr Berkley said: . “There are, of course, different factors to work through. There was a particular pressure over Christmas, with flu and Covid cases spiked and a lot of concern about Strep A.” “We’re focusing on getting people who don’t need to be in the hospital out of hospitals to expedite delays in delivering ambulances,” Barclay said. Steve Berkley told the broadcaster what assurances the NHS could give people that it was ‘safe’. With more doctors, he will have another 7,500 people in social care and more support for home care…” An analysis by The Standard found ambulance crews lost more than 2,500 hours to delayed handovers in the week ending December 25. The goal is to complete the handover within 15 minutes. Paramedics warn that delays in handing over are leading to patient deaths. Hospitals struggle to discharge patients and free up A&E capacity as many beds are occupied by patients in need of adult social care who have nowhere else to go. Paramedics will be back at work on January 11th and 23rd, while nursing staff will go on strike on January 18th and 19th. Pat Cullen, general secretary and chief executive officer of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “We are at a point where A&E is at risk, social care is overburdened, primary care is suffering, staff is really broken. “Governments cannot blame a pandemic or other winter pressures for the crisis that is unfolding before our eyes. has been ignored. “It’s painful and upsetting to be in this position, especially for patients and our members who struggle on the front lines every day. “One of the root causes is that the workforce crisis continues to worsen, with large numbers of nurses leaving due to a decade of substantial pay cuts. “Patients are never safe without enough staff. But the prime minister and government continue to refuse to even meet with us to discuss salaries.”

