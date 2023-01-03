Company unveils latest generation of assistive devices for legally blind people





According to the company, eSight will hit the market from the fourth quarter of 2023. eSight today announces the launch of its latest innovation in assistive technology, eSight Go. According to the company’s news release, the wearable device offers visual clarity, a lightweight design and a wide field of view to help people with central vision loss remain independent in their daily lives. “Over the past year, we have invested significantly in improving the functionality and design of our digital eyewear not only to improve the vision of visually impaired users, but also to help them enjoy a richer and more fulfilling life in the most seamless way possible. “We are pleased to announce that we are pleased to announce that we are pleased to announce that we are pleased to announce that Roland Matern, director of product marketing, said in a news release: “We gathered feedback from eSight 4 users and coaches and carefully crafted the best possible device that is sleek, lightweight and comfortable for everyday use. I look forward to making a difference in people’s lives.” Used by thousands of people worldwide with over 20 different eye conditions, the eSight device uses a combination of hardware and software to create a lightweight wearable design that does not restrict the wearer’s full circumference. Enhance your vision through eSight Go is designed to keep him 100% mobile, allowing people to use technology at school, work and at home while enjoying time with friends and family. Comparable to eSight 4, eSight Go utilizes optimal camera and lens technology to project superior images onto two high-definition screens for perfect binocular vision. An eSight Go user can customize the color and contrast settings of his interior-facing OLED screen. A wider field of view (45 degrees) incorporates the user’s natural peripheral abilities and amplifies existing vision for unmatched mobility. New features also include: Improved software with simplified navigation and image stabilization

A high-quality camera with 12 megapixel resolution and 4k capability and a Full HD OLED monitor to give users the clearest image possible

Comfortable neck battery pack that redistributes 170 grams across the neck According to the company, eSight will be available from the fourth quarter of 2023. For technical specs and more, visit his website at the company.

