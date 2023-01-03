COVID vaccine is safe for children who develop rare complications of COVID disease – Consumer Health News





TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Children are safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine after suffering rare complications from previous COVID infections, National Institutes of Health supports A study concluded that Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) affects approximately 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 children infected with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Complications that occur weeks after infection with COVID-19 involve an intense immune response that can lead to life-threatening organ failure. Her 74 deaths in the United States during the pandemic have been linked to her MIS-C, according to the CDC. A lingering question about the safety of the COVID vaccine is how it will affect the more than 9,000 children and adolescents diagnosed with MIS-C. To find out, 22 medical centers in North America enrolled 385 children aged 5 and older who had MIS-C from previous COVID infection but who are now eligible for the vaccine. About half of the group received at least one vaccination. The average time from MIS-C diagnosis to first vaccination was 9 months for him. The average age of study participants was 12 years old, and approximately 74% were boys. Participants were racially diverse. The report was published online on January 3rd. JAMA network open. Mild side effects such as arm pain and fatigue occurred in 49% of those who took Jab. This is a similar proportion to the general population. There were no reports of serious complications such as inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) or recurrence of her MIS-C. “We are very reassured by the results. This safety data should reassure families and health professionals when considering and recommending vaccination,” said the co-leaders of the study. Dr. Matthew Elias said in an NIH news release. He is a pediatric cardiologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings support the CDC’s recommendation that patients with MIS-C receive the COVID-19 vaccine at least 90 days after diagnosis, the study’s co-leaders said. Dr. Audrey Dionnea pediatric cardiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Other studies report that MIS-C appears to decrease. “A large part of that decline is that the COVID vaccine protects against this rare condition in those who have received it,” Dionne said. Researchers will continue to follow patients with MIS-C. Although many people make a full clinical recovery, some studies suggest that chronic symptoms from the disease may persist for some time. For more information The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Source: National Institutes of Health, News Release, January 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumer.healthday.com/mis-c-in-children-2659039624.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos