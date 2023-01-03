5 reasons to add carbs to your diet

When we refer to the word “carbohydrate,” we are likely to hear it usually in a negative context. For a long time, thanks to food culture, cut carbs was the key to lose weight and the culprit weight gainHowever, researchers and experts alike have repeatedly demonstrated that misinformation about carbohydrates is widespread, including weight gain. Too many calories, among other factors.

In fact, carbohydrates are one of the most important macronutrients we should all consume. There are two types of carbohydrates: complex and simple carbohydratesComplex carbohydrates are high in fiber and can be found throughout unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains. It is found in sugars and refined starches that have been removed.Simple carbohydrates have little nutritional value and are fine to eat, but it is usually advisable to limit them.

Nevertheless, carbs offer many benefits that you might deny yourself if you eliminate them from your diet. There are many reasons why you should add carbs to your diet. Check out the many benefits of eating carbs and stock up on your favorite types.

carbohydrates for energy

Eating carbohydrates the body breaks them down into glucose, it is used by cells as their primary source of energy. Without carbs, you’ll be exhausted and lack the energy you need to get through a CrossFit class or long-distance run. When the body uses enough glucose it needs from carbohydrates, the rest is broken down as glycogen, Stored in liver and muscle.

Carbs provide essential vitamins and minerals



Contains vitamins and minerals micronutrients and necessary to maintain your health. Carbohydrates provide essential vitamins and minerals such as: Magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B group, etc.They also act as antioxidants needed to protect you from heart disease, cancer, and other ailments. The best way to get many of these essential vitamins and nutrients is through a balanced diet. If you think you may be deficient in a particular nutrient, it is a good idea to get the proper tests done and consult a doctor who can recommend the right foods and supplements. Recommended.

carbs keep you regular

If you suffer from constipation, you may be deficient insoluble or soluble fiber with your meal. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water and is found in whole grains, brown rice, oats, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Soluble fiber dissolves easily in water and is known to slow digestion and help prevent certain diseases. Dietary fiber is key to keeping bowel movements regular every day. A good way to add fiber to your diet is to eat more complex carbohydrates.

Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and legumes. Complex carbohydrates are digested more slowly than simple carbohydrates. The body cannot digest fiber. Therefore, it breaks down slowly and keeps you feeling full longer. It’s also less likely to spike your blood sugar. This is important if you have diabetes and need to track your blood sugar.

Carbohydrates help brain function

Carbohydrates keep your brain working efficiently.brain uses 20% of total body energy burned every day. Have you ever found yourself feeling groggy, depressed, or exhausted on days when you ate very few carbs? This is because the brain relies on carbohydrates as its primary fuel source.Studies show complex carbohydrates Aids healthy aging of the brain Improves short-term and long-term memory. Additionally, school-aged children are encouraged to eat a carbohydrate-rich breakfast to aid cognitive function. Fueling the body with healthy or complex carbohydrates is important. This helps your brain function better and gives you long-term energy.

Carbohydrates help build muscle

If one of your goals is to build muscle, or if your focus is on restructuring your body, carbs can help you achieve this. Although one of the most important macronutrients, carbohydrates can affect your performance in the gym. As mentioned above, carbohydrates that are not used for immediate energy are turned into glycogen. That glycogen is stored in your muscles to provide you with the energy you need to lift heavier weights or run longer distances.

A lack of carbohydrates can leave you depleted and debilitated during workouts. Maximize muscle glycogen stores This is why I carb load before big events.carbohydrates are effective muscle recovery and repair after exercise post-workout meal Contains carbohydrates and proteins.

