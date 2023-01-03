Pharmacists warn of major shortages of cold and flu medicines across Britain





Pharmacists warn cold and flu medicines are running low (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) 2-year hiatus due to respiratory virus COVID Restrictions, subsequent loss of immunity, and increased indoor mixing during the Christmas season contribute to the rapid rise in infectious diseases. cold When influenza all over England. As a result, the demand for over-the-counter drugs is increasing rapidly. pharmacist It warns of critical shortages of these medicines. Medicines, including Lemsip, Night Nurse, and other popular cold and flu remedies, are worryingly low in stock. The drastic shortage of cold and flu medicines in the UK is exacerbated by huge demand for over-the-counter medicines as many people cannot see their medicines. GP. There is a shortage of cold and flu medicine in the UK Recently released figures show that cold and flu cases have risen steadily over the past few months, with a total of 3,746 severe cases of flu being hospitalized per day during the peak of the Christmas season. You can Over-the-counter medications are also being used by Covid-infected people, and due to the lack of GP appointments, many are having trouble with their hands. medicine shortage. Talk to MailOnline, head of the Association of Independent Multiple pharmacyDr. Layla Hambeck described the situation as “a nightmare at the moment” and it is “pervasive”. “The pharmacist couldn’t get the most common cold and flu medicines and sent me pictures of how empty the shelves were,” she explained. “People are unable to get GP bookings and are being told to look after themselves so as not to put pressure on the NHS. “With cold and flu cases on the rise this season, many people are buying over-the-counter medicines, increasing demand.” global problem One user took to social media to express his frustration, stating: Are you running low on remships? Since before Christmas he has been to over 8 stores and the shelves are completely empty. “ The situation isn’t just in the UK, the US ran out of cold and flu medicine for kids before Christmas, emptying both CVS and Walgreens shelves. story continues In addition to the UK and US, China, France, Canada and Germany are also suffering from severe shortages of over-the-counter drugs. Supply chain demand is also contributing to the crisis, along with the rise in DIY treatments, as GP appointments have been running low since the start of Covid. Dr. Hanbeck said the problem was caused by “manufacturer issues and delays,” but also due to the lack of plans in place to address these supply chain issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/pharmacists-warn-major-shortages-cold-163417698.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos