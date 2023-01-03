Mouse study identifies genes and proteins as potential therapeutic targets





People with a condition known as dry eye disease are more likely to damage their corneas than people with healthy eyes. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, studying mice, found that a protein made by stem cells that regenerate the cornea could be a new target for treating and preventing such damage. discovered.

The study will be published online on January 2nd. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Dry eye disease occurs when the eye fails to provide adequate lubrication with natural tears. People with common disabilities use various types of drops to replenish lost natural tears and keep their eyes lubricated, but dry eyes can damage the cornea. It becomes easier. “We have drugs, but they only work well in about 10% to 15% of patients,” said senior researcher Rajendra S. Apte, MD, PhD, John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Paul. A. Cibis Distinguished Professor said. Bachelor of Ophthalmology and Vision Science. “This study of key genes in eye health has identified potential targets for treatment that appear different in dry and healthy eyes. An estimated 15 million people — endure eye pain and blurred vision as a result of complications and injuries associated with dry eye disease, and targeting these proteins may help to better manage these injuries. It may be treatable or preventable.” The researchers analyzed genes expressed by the cornea in several mouse models of dry eye disease, as well as diabetes and other conditions. was found to activate spark. They also found that higher levels of SPARC protein were associated with better healing. “We performed single-cell RNA sequencing to identify genes that are important for maintaining corneal health. We believe it may provide a therapeutic target,” said the first author. Joseph B. Lin, his MD/PhD student in Apte’s lab. “These stem cells are important and resilient and are a major reason why corneal transplants work so well,” explained Apte. “If the proteins we identified don’t work as a therapy to activate these cells in people with dry eye syndrome, we could even transplant engineered corneal limbal stem cells to prevent corneal damage in dry eye patients. We might be able to.” Lin JB, Shen X, Pfeiffer CW, Siau F, Santeford A, Rujitki PA, Clark BS, Liu Q, Huang AJW, Apte RS. Dry eye disease in mice activates adaptive corneal epithelial regeneration distinct from constitutive renewal of homeostasis. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, January 2, 2023. This study was funded with support from the National Eye Institute, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Grant Numbers: R01 EY019287, R01 EY027844, R01 EY024704, P30 EY02687, F30 DK130282, T32 GM07200 Prevent blindness.

Story source: material provided by University of Washington School of MedicineOriginal by Jim Dryden. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

