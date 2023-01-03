Flu activity declined for 4th consecutive week

Editor’s note: Check cold and flu activity in your location Use WebMD Tracker.

January 3, 2023 – The 2022-2023 flu season got off to a fast and rather nasty start in October and November, but CDC data shows a normal surge in December. Instead, the infection decreased.

“Seasonal flu activity remains high but is declining in most regions,” the CDC’s Influenza Division said last week. Weekly FluView reports.

Nationally, 6.1% of outpatient visits in the week ending 24 December were due to influenza-like illness. Since that rate hit 7.5% in late November (the fastest start of the flu season since 2009), activity has dropped for four straight weeks, he said, according to the CDC. .

In 2009, outpatient visit rates reached 7.7% in mid-October, but activity declined rapidly after that, dropping to less than 3% by the end of November, CDC data shows. .

The number of inpatients is already on the decline, as is the number of outpatients. Data from nearly 4,900 hospitals to the Department of Health and Human Services showed that the number of weeks of flu-related hospitalizations reached 26,000 in early December, but fell for the third consecutive week, dropping to 19,000 from December 18-24. fell slightly below.

The CDC estimates the total number of flu hospitalizations will be 210,000 in the first 11 weeks of the 2022-23 season. So far, an estimated 20 million people in the United States have contracted the flu and 13,000 have died, 61 of whom are children. By comparison, there were 44 childhood deaths from influenza during the entire 2021-22 season, compared with just one in 2020-21 and 199 in 2019-20, the CDC said.