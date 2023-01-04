best diet for heart health

A heart-healthy diet has many benefits. Being overweight puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, but heart health…

Being overweight puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, heart healthy diet It can help you lose weight, lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood.

according to health Expert who rated diet For US News, here are the 15 best diets for your heart. The meal plan below focuses on foods that promote heart health, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean chicken, and fish like salmon and tuna. omega 3 fatty acidsThese diets also limit processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, as they increase the risk of heart disease.

No.15 Zone Diet

of zone diet It is an anti-inflammatory diet that promotes eating foods in a specific ratio and requires five meals per day.The purpose of the Zone diet is to reduce insulin and other pro-inflammatory hormone Stay “in the zone”.It may also help improve your heart health lower cholesterol levels.

Strictly speaking, there are no foods off-limits to those on the Zone diet, but certain foods high in saturated fat are not recommended. Meal timing is especially important on the Zone diet. The tedious structure of all diets near certain macronutrient thresholds may make it difficult to follow this diet long term.

13th (tied) Jenny Craig Diet

of jenny craig diet Includes prepackaged meal kits with different options for different meal plans. This diet ranks 13th among heart-healthy foods.

Many prepackaged foods have a high content of sodiumIn addition, 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily add fiber and minerals essential for heart health. magnesium.

13th place (tie)

of noom diet It ranks 13th among heart-healthy foods. This diet program tracks your diet with the Noom Healthy Weight app and provides personal coaching from Noom certified coaches.

This diet encourages consumption of fruits, vegetables and whole grains and focuses on reducing saturated fat consumption.

No.12 Nutritionist

of nourishing food It emphasizes plant-based foods that are nutrient-dense, satiety, and low in calories. So it makes sense that the plan, developed by Dr. Joel Fuhrman, president of the Nutrition Research Foundation, also ranks high for heart health among professionals.

Another heart-healthy feature of the diet is its opposition to animal protein. Solid research shows that animal protein is associated with an increased risk of heart disease-related death when it constitutes a relatively large portion of the diet. While some experts warn that the plan may be too restrictive to sustain in the long run, another says, “In practice, you should eat as many of the healthiest foods as possible. We’re just trying to cram and minimize anything related to disease.”

No. 11 Pritikin

of Pretty Kin Diet Designed specifically to promote heart health by focusing on low-fat, high-fiber foods.This diet was devised by Nathan Pritikin in the 1970s. It emphasizes avoiding processed foods and added sugars.

A wide variety of fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and skimmed dairy products have been shown in dozens of research studies to prevent cardiovascular disease. The Pritikin diet is in line with the American Heart Association’s recommendation of eating two servings of fish each week.

of Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is one of three intensive cardiac rehabilitation Programs approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. These programs require a doctor’s prescription and are conducted in hospitals.

9th (tie) Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory diet

of anti-inflammatory dietis based on the heart health principles of the Mediterranean diet and reflects creator Andrew Weil’s belief that certain foods cause or combat systemic inflammation. has not been proven to cause cardiovascular disease, but is common among heart patients.

Furthermore, this program omega 3 fatty acids, this study suggests it protects against heart disease. But one expert says, “Keep in mind that you can easily get a healthy ‘anti-inflammatory diet’ without all these rules by eating fruits, vegetables and healthy fats.”

9th place (tied) WW / WeightWatchers

WW It includes custom plans and focuses on overall health in addition to weight loss.

WW seems to be pushing heart healthIn a randomized trial, researchers compared several diets containing WW for a reduction in heart disease. decreased by about 10%. This is important because a high ratio of these two forms of cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease. JAMA Research.

Additional research supports WW cholesterol lowering Benefits include lowering both LDL cholesterol and harmful high triglycerides, according to Public Health Nutrition study.

7th place (tie)

Focuses on foods with low calorie density and high water content. non-starchy fruits and vegetables and soup-based soups— volumetric can be good in your heart. A study of participants on a low-density diet found that all had significantly lower blood pressure and a lower risk of heart disease.

Volumetrics “helps people identify foods that make them feel more full,” said a US News reviewer. “A focus on salads, soups and vegetables is great for weight management. diabetes management And prophylaxis and prevention of heart disease.

“It’s one of the few diets that has significant endorsement in the form of clinical research trials,” accolades another expert. “Given the scientific basis and research support, it really is a diet that deserves more recognition.”

7th (tie) Mayo Clinic Diet

experts agree mayo clinic diet A healthy option for preventing or controlling heart problems. It focuses on guiding dieters to develop healthy and lasting habits of which foods to choose and which to avoid.

The Mayo Clinic’s approach reflects the definition of a heart-healthy diet widely accepted by the medical community. whole grainbut shedding light on saturated fats, saltwhich is considered the best way to keep cholesterol and blood pressure in check, Heart disease at the bay. “Flexibility makes long-term adherence realistic,” adds one expert.

5th place (tie) TLC Diet

The Therapeutic Lifestyle Modification Diet, created by the National Institutes of Health’s National Cholesterol Education Program, claims: Lowers “bad” LDL cholesterol 8% to 10% increase in 6 weeks. Excessively high LDL cholesterol is a major cardiovascular risk. It forms deposits in the walls of the coronary arteries, causing them to swell and block blood flow.

Since the early 2000s, a body of evidence has established that TLC programs are effective in lowering high cholesterol levels. Heart disease Risk factor. For example, a study in the Journal of Lipid Research found that from a typical American diet, TLC diet LDL cholesterol decreased by 11% after 32 days. The TLC diet is nutritionally sound and has been proven by extensive research. panelist said.

5th place (tie) MIND Diet

This plan is a mashup of two other expert-approved diets — dash When mediterranean sea – and focus on each food that has a particular impact brain health (Think green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, olive oil, and wine.) After all, research shows that the heart likes the same foods.

downfall of mind diet: Physical activity, which has been shown to be important for heart health, isn’t covered in the plan, some experts say.

3rd place (tie) Ornish diet

This rule-heavy plan continues to earn high marks in heart health this year for its holistic and evidence-based approach that has been shown to help prevent and even reverse heart disease. One expert said, “Isn’t this the default diet recommended by the American Heart Association and other medical organizations?”

shortcomings of ornish dietincluding prescriptions for stress management techniquesexercise, social support, no smokingis its limit: As little as 10% of its calories can come from fat, almost no saturated fat, and most foods containing cholesterol or refined carbohydrates, oils, excess caffeine, and nearly any animal product. It is prohibited.

3rd place (tie) Flexitarian diet

Flexitarian It’s a marriage of two words: flexibility and vegetarianism. The plan revolves around the idea that you don’t have to completely eliminate meat to enjoy the health benefits associated with vegetarianism. Occasional burgers are OK.

Many studies have found that a plant-based diet is good for heart health.For example, the big Swiss study Low meat, including vegetarians, including about 11,000 people, Pescatarian and flexitarians, lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and BMI. semi-vegetarian diet It also helps promote healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

No.2 Mediterranean Diet

What can’t you do with this eating style?of mediterranean dietranked #1 in US news. best comprehensive diet“It’s one of the best-studied diets for heart disease prevention, and the results show it works,” says one US News expert.

A Mediterranean diet is associated with lower blood pressure, cholesterol, weight loss, improved cardiovascular health, and a lower incidence of heart disease. stroke.

This dietary pattern is low in sugar, saturated fat, and sodium, which have repeatedly been implicated in the development of heart disease, as well as potassium, magnesium, fiber, Proven to prevent heart disease. Following it will do your heart a favor.

No.1 DASH Diet

diet to stop high blood pressure programs, or dash, was created to control high blood pressure – and it works. In fact, extensive research suggests it’s the best choice. lower blood pressureimprove other markers of cardiovascular health.

Adopting this diet means you’re emphasizing the foods you’ve always been told to eat: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy. The DASH diet is balanced and can be maintained long-term. DASH also discourages foods high in saturated fat such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy, tropical oils, and sugary drinks. capping sodium At 2,300 milligrams daily, followers often drop down to about 1,500 milligrams.

best diet for heart health originally appeared usnews.com

Update 01/03/23: This article was originally published and has been updated with new rankings.