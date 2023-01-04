‘Nothing’: Pharmacies running out of adult cold and flu medicine

Adult shortages are occurring in pharmacies in and around Toronto cold and flu medicinemany pharmacy shelves have little or no stock.

Sema Salib, a pharmacist at Woodgreen Discount Pharmacy, said it was an unprecedented shortage and something that had never been seen before.

“There is nothing available,” he said. “It’s never happened before. This is the first time we’ve run out of supply, even though in the last 20 years there’s always been supply and there’s been a shortage of supply.”

Global News visited at least 10 pharmacies in the city, all of which were found to have problems stocking adult cold and flu medications. Some had limited stock, some had none.

The story continues under the ad

Justin Bates, of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said the shortages pharmacies are experiencing are due to a variety of factors, including shortages of medicines for children that are being felt nationwide.

“What often happens is that one shortage creates another. When looking at short-term solutions to children’s shortages, it’s recommended to split the adult pills and put them in the children’s food. I used to,” Bates said.





1:57

Health experts offer advice to families when children’s medicines are running low



“Cold and flu season has come early. There is the COVID outbreak and the triple threat of flu and RSV…all of these created the perfect storm.”

Canada has had a nationwide shortage of pain relievers for children for months, and soaring rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza infections have left parents worried about fevers and pain in their children. I’m in a hurry to manage.

The story continues under the ad

Drug shortages are urging Canada to invest more in essential drug manufacturing capacity.

read more:

Painkillers for children: Canada buys 500,000 more units in coming weeks

Bates said Canada’s reliance on international supplies is another reason pharmacy supplies of cold and flu medicine are declining.

“Our domestic production capacity is very limited,” he said. “We don’t have many manufacturers and rely on an international supply of products.”





4:05

Natural Ways to Support Health During Cold and Flu Season



Those who need adult cold and flu medicine are urged to consult with a trusted health care professional.

“There are still some options for splitting tablets with different prescriptions, and the possibility of compounding. Pharmacists are suggesting doing that as a solution to the shortage,” Bates said, adding that people are relying on it. He added that there are home remedies that can help.

The story continues under the ad

“Not all fevers … and colds need to be treated. There are home remedies that help manage symptoms but cannot be cured, such as staying hydrated and resting. There are recommendations a healthcare provider can offer to alleviate some of the symptoms of

read more:

Painkillers for children: Canada buys 500,000 more units in coming weeks

In a statement to Global News, Health Canada said drug shortages were a “complex global problem.”

“Health Canada recognizes the negative impact that medicine shortages have on patients, health professionals and the healthcare system and is working with stakeholders to create a more open and safe medicines supply system,” the statement said. said. “Everyone has a role to play in addressing drug shortages.”

Health Canada said the country’s food and drug regulations require drug distributors to report online “if they are unable to meet demand for their products or if they stop selling their products.” I’m here.

Health Canada says, “According to the site, there are no shortages of adult cold medicines reported by drug distributors.”