Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio adult elevated serum sodium Middle-aged, a marker of inadequate fluid intake, were found to be biologically older than chronological age and more likely to develop chronic diseases compared with well-hydrated adults. shown in the data. “The results suggest that: proper hydration It may slow down aging and prolong disease-free life. ” Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva, Researchers from NHLBI’s Institute of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine said in a press release:

Dmitrieva et al. analyzed data from 15,752 middle-aged adults aged 45 to 66 years at baseline who participated in the ongoing community atherosclerosis risk study and were followed for 25 years. Researchers assessed the relative rate of aging by assessing serum sodium as a proxy for hydration habits, calculating biological age, using age-dependent biomarkers, and assessing risk of chronic disease and early death. was estimated. The researchers found that midlife serum sodium above 142 mmol/L was associated with a 39% increased risk of developing chronic disease (HR = 1.39; 95% CI , 1.18-1.63). On the other hand, serum sodium >144 mmol/L was associated with a 21% increased risk of premature death (HR = 1.21; 95% CI, 1.02-1.45). Participants with serum sodium >142 mmol/L were up to twice as likely to be biologically older than chronological age (OR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.14-1.96). Older biological age is associated with higher risk of chronic diseases such as heart failure, dementia, chronic lung disease, stroke, diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and atrial fibrillation (HR = 1.7; 95% CI 1.5-1.93). Premature death according to researchers (HR = 1.59; 95% CI, 1.39-1.83). “People with serum sodium above 142 mEq/L would benefit from having their fluid intake assessed,” Dmitrieva said in a release. Researchers said most people can safely increase their fluid intake to meet recommended levels. This can be done with water, juice, or vegetables and fruits with a high water content. “On a global level, this could have a huge impact,” Dmitrieva said in a release. “Dehydration is the most common factor in increasing serum sodium. Therefore, our results suggest that maintaining adequate hydration may slow the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.” It is suggested from

