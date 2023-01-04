Health
Age-related macular degeneration is a risk factor for COVID-19 infection and severity
overview: The more severe consequences of COVID-19 associated with age-related macular degeneration may result from genetic predisposition in addition to high levels of Pdgf in serum.
sauce: Boston University
Recent evidence suggests that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a clinical risk factor that increases the risk of infection and death. AMD has been reported to be at increased risk of severe complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including respiratory failure and death (25%), type 2 diabetes (21%) and obesity (13%). higher risk than
Given these observations, researchers at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine hypothesized that AMD and COVID-19 share common genetic risk factors, suggesting that the two diseases and genetic mutations We designed and performed a study to identify novel associations with PDGFB gene. This gene encodes platelet-derived growth factor (Pdgf), which is involved in the formation of new blood vessels and is involved in the abnormal vascular changes that occur in AMD.
They also found that more severe COVID-19 outcomes were associated with AMD, which likely resulted from a genetic predisposition to dysfunction involving complement proteins, and higher serum Pdgf levels. I also found
“Our findings add to the body of evidence for increased risk of infection and mortality from COVID-19 in AMD patients. It lends credence to previously reported clinical studies that found high risk and that this increased risk may have a genetic basis,” explained co-corresponding author Lindsay A. Farrer, Ph.D. I did, Chief of Biomedical Genetics.
Using large genetic datasets containing tens of thousands of people, the BU research team identified genomes of variants associated with each of the three outcomes of AMD and COVID-19: infection rate, critical illness, and hospitalization. A full search has been performed. These datasets were previously collected and studied separately for each genetic factor contributing to AMD risk and his COVID-19 disease outcome.
The researchers then analyzed public data from AMD or COVID-19 patients and controls to assess the association of the variants. PDGFB in genetic activity.
Finally, they employed analytical techniques that could explore causal relationships between them. PDGFB Outcomes for genetic variants, blood Pdgfb levels, AMD, and COVID-19.
According to researchers, these findings PDGFB Gene activity and serum PDGF concentrations may reduce the severity of COVID-19, especially among the elderly.
“Anti-VEGF therapy (the current treatment for AMD that limits the growth of blood vessels in the eye that can impair vision) combined with an antagonist (drug that binds to its receptor) to block PDGF signaling. The strategy is believed to be even more effective than single VEGF and is currently being investigated in clinical trials.”.
The researchers suggest that this finding of common genetic risk factors requires a larger sample size of critical illnesses and hospitalizations to identify common pathologies and risk factors that contribute to worse clinical outcomes for both disease states. I think we need to understand it better.
Funding: This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants RF1 AG057519, R01 AG069453, R01 AG048927, U19 AG068753, and U01 AG062602.
About this AMD and COVID-19 research news
author: Gina DiGrabio
sauce: Boston University
contact: Gina DiGravio – Boston University
image: image is public domain
Original research: open access.
“Genome-wide multifaceted study identifies association between PDGFB and outcome of age-related macular degeneration and COVID-19 infectionBy Lindsey A. Farrar et al. Journal of Clinical Medicine
overview
Genome-wide multifaceted study identifies association between PDGFB and outcome of age-related macular degeneration and COVID-19 infection
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has been implicated as a risk factor for severe outcomes from COVID-19.
The genetic architecture shared between AMD and COVID-19 (critical illness, hospitalization, infection) was determined using AMD genetic correlation and pleiotropic analysis (i.e., cross-phenotype meta-analysis) rated (n = 33,976) and COVID-19 (n ≥ 1,388,342) and subsequent analysis including expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL), differential gene expression, and Mendelian randomization (MR). A significant genetic correlation was observed between AMD and COVID-19 infection (rG. = 0.10, p = 0.02) and new genome-wide significant associations identified are nearby PDGFB (best SNP: rs130651; p = 2.4 × 10−8) A multifaceted analysis of two diseases.
Disease risk alleles of rs130651 were significantly associated with increased gene expression levels. PDGFB in multiple organizations (best eQTL p = 1.8 × 10−11 in whole blood) and immune cells (best eQTL p = 7.1 × 10−20 in T cells). PDGFB expression was observed to be higher in AMD cases than in AMD controls {fold change (FC) = 1.02; p = 0.067}, and peak stage of COVID-19 symptoms (11-20 days after onset) compared to early/advanced stage (0-10 days) in COVID-19 patients aged 40 years or older (FC = 2.17; p = 0.03) and 50 years old (FC = 2.15; p = 0.04). In our MR analysis, responsibility for AMD risk due to complement system dysfunction {OR (95% CI); hospitalization = 1.02 (1.01–1.03), infection = 1.02 (1.01–1.03), serum cytokine PDGF-BB Elevated values {β (95% CI); critical illness = 0.07 (0.02–0.11)} are significantly associated with COVID-19 outcome.
Our study demonstrated that AMD liability is associated with increased risk of COVID-19 and that PDGFB may be responsible for severe COVID-19 outcomes in AMD patients.
|
Sources
2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/amd-covid-22161/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Age-related macular degeneration is a risk factor for COVID-19 infection and severity
- ADT Unveils New App at CES, Aims to Streamline Smart Home Control
- Abortion pills now available at retail pharmacies, FDA says
- US Soccer investigating Gregg Berhalter, blackmail allegation
- Study Comparing Efficacy of Pfizer and Moderna Booster COVID Vaccines After Third Dose
- MVB ranked No. 2 in AVCA Coaches Poll
- Apples Upcoming Headset Info Latest Report Kneeling Reactions and Thoughts
- “Up to 400 Russian soldiers killed” in Ukraine missile attack – BBC News
- Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled sensor learns your lighting habits
- Bedard sets 5 records, places OT winner and leads Canada to junior semi-finals
- When Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapses during Monday Night Football, media reacts
- Japan Stock Exchange | West Virginia Business News