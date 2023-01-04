Vaccinations and boosters reduce transmission: study – Tourism Jammu Kashmir





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3: Recent vaccinations and boosters make people less contagious, but the risk of infection remains high, says a California prison study.

Vaccination and boosting have been shown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in California prisons, especially during the first omicron wave, according to an analysis by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, USA. was helpful. People living in the same cell.

The study shows the benefits of vaccination and booster immunization in reducing infections, even in situations where many people are still infected, it said.

The study also shows the cumulative effect of boosting and the additional protection that vaccination affords to previously infected individuals. The likelihood of infection decreased by 11% with each additional dose, it said.

“Many of the benefits of the vaccine for reducing infectivity came from those who received boosters and those who had recently been vaccinated,” said Nathan Law, senior author of the study.

“Our findings are particularly relevant to improving the health of those incarcerated,” said Lo.

For this study, researchers analyzed anonymized data collected by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). This data includes his COVID-19 test results for his 111,687 residents (97% of whom are male) from December 15, 2021 to his May 20, 2022, vaccine status , which included the place of residence.

The results of this study were published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Despite relatively high vaccination coverage of 81% of the population from the primary vaccine series, breakthrough infections were common. However, the rate of serious illness was low. In just over five months, there were 22,334 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections, 31 hospitalizations and no COVID-19 deaths, the study said.

Residents vaccinated against breakthrough infections were significantly less likely to transmit them, 28% compared to 36% of unvaccinated residents. But for every five weeks that have passed since someone was last vaccinated, the chance of infection increases by 6%, the study says.

Natural immunity from previous infections also had a protective effect, putting the risk of acquiring the virus in 23% of those who were reinfected compared to 33% in those who had never been infected, the study said. I’m here.

People with hybrid immunity from both infection and vaccination were 40% less likely to transmit the virus. Half of that protection comes from immunity gained from fighting infections, the other half from vaccination, the study says.

The researchers said they were happy to confirm that vaccination provided additional protection even to those who were already infected, but despite relatively high vaccination rates among the population, infections were still on the rise. I was surprised at how much it continued to spread.

“Regardless of the benefits seen for vaccination and previous infections, we still see high-volume infections in this study,” said Sophia Tan, the study’s first author. We hope to support our continued efforts to protect this vulnerable population,” Tan said.

This includes efforts to keep residents updated on boosters and increasing vaccination rates among prison personnel. At the time of the study, only 73% received the first series.

The general rate of boost could also be greatly improved. At the time of the survey, only his 59% of residents and 41% of staff had received all doses recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on age and health, the study said. says.

“People are least contagious within two months after vaccination, which suggests that boosters and large-scale regular vaccination campaigns may have played a role in reducing surge transmission. is showing.

“The risk of infection for this vulnerable population is still very high, so we need new ideas,” said Low (PTI).

