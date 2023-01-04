Risk factors, symptoms, early detection and treatment options





Liver cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the liver, a vital organ located in the upper right part of the abdomen. The liver performs many important functions in the body, such as filtering toxins from the blood, producing bile to help digest fat, and storing energy in the form of glycogen. There are several different types of liver cancer, including the most common type, hepatocellular carcinoma, and bile duct cancer, which begins in the bile ducts within the liver. There are several risk factors that increase the chance of developing liver cancer, including chronic infection with the hepatitis B or C virus, cirrhosis (a condition in which the liver is injured or damaged), and a family history of liver cancer. Alcohol abuse and obesity are also associated with an increased risk of liver cancer. In the early stages of liver cancer, there are often no signs or symptoms. However, as the cancer progresses, symptoms such as abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite, nausea, and fatigue may occur. In some cases, cancer can cause a lump or tumor to be visible in the abdomen. Also read: Diabetes prevention: 5 healthy tips for those at risk of developing diabetes If liver cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, cancerous tissue may be surgically removed. In more advanced cases, treatment options may include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or radiation therapy. In some cases, liver transplantation may be recommended if the cancer has not spread to other parts of the body. It is important that people with risk factors for liver cancer recognize the signs and symptoms of the disease and see their health care provider for regular check-ups. You can reduce your chances of developing liver cancer by taking steps to reduce your risk of developing liver cancer, such as staying healthy and getting a hepatitis B vaccination.

