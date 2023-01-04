Dry eyes may increase the risk of blindness from corneal damage





st. Lewis, Missouri — People with very dry eyes may be at higher risk of blindness, a new study warns. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say this condition alters how the protective cornea, the surface of the eye, heals after injury. However, experiments with mice have found that proteins made by stem cells can help the cornea regenerate, opening the door to better treatments. Dry eye disease occurs when the eye fails to provide adequate lubrication with natural tears. Common ailments are treated with IV fluids to replace lost tears. Unfortunately, the cornea, which is repellent to bacteria and dirt, is susceptible to damage. “We have drugs, but they’re only effective in about 10 to 15 percent of patients,” said lead investigator Rajendra Apte, a Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor at John F. Hardesty, MD, Department of Ophthalmology. , MD, PhD says. & visual science university liberation. “In this study of genes, key to eye health, identified a potential target for treatment that appears different in dry eye than in healthy eye. Tens of millions of people worldwide (an estimated 15 million in the United States alone) suffer from eye pain and blurred vision as a result of complications and injuries associated with dry eye disease, and targeting these proteins You can even better treat or prevent those injuries by doing. “ Nearly 3 in 5 adults suffer from dry eye syndrome The symptoms may seem like minor irritation, but they can lead to more serious and long-term effects. can occur if there is a genetic deficiency in dry eye syndrome It can make driving and reading uncomfortable and can lead to photosensitivity. It can also affect your ability to concentrate and even endanger others on the street. The study authors tracked the movement of mouse ocular stem cells as they differentiated into corneal tissue. They analyzed genes expressed in several models of dry eye disease and diabetes (Things that can lead to blindness), and other terms. They found that in mice with dry eye disease, the cornea activates the expression of a gene called SPARC in her. Higher levels of this protein have been linked to better healing. “We performed single-cell RNA sequencing to identify genes that are important for maintaining corneal health. provide a therapeutic target, Corneal injurysays lead author Joseph Lin, an MD/PhD student in Apte’s lab. Dry eyes can sting and burn.Air travel, air-conditioned rooms, cycling, or looking at the screen A few hours. “These stem cells are important and resilient and are a major reason why corneal transplants work so well,” Apte explains. “If the proteins we identified don’t work as a therapy to activate these cells in people with dry eye syndrome, we could even transplant engineered corneal limbal stem cells to prevent corneal damage in dry eye patients. We might be able to.” This research Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. South West News Service writer Mark Waghorn contributed to this report.

