Health
eat for health
Food as Medicine, also known as “Food is Medicine,” stands at the crossroads of nutrition and healthcare.
what What exactly is “food as medicine”? Although there is no universal definition of the term “food as medicine,” it is commonly believed to be the use of diet and nutrition to promote good health and reduce the risk of illness or disease.
Food cannot completely replace medicine, but it can be used to maintain, preserve, prevent, reverse, and treat disease.
Chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes are leading causes of death for many families and burden high medical costs.
Controlling or preventing chronic diseases improves our overall health and minimizes medical costs for our families.
How does food heal and protect your body?
Many nutrition-based diets support good health and keep your body fit.
The unique combination of ingredients provides effects that cannot be replicated by taking supplements, so it’s important to eat healthy foods that fill you up.
vitamins and minerals
Your body needs very few vitamins and minerals to survive, but they are important for your health.
However, because the Western diet is high in processed foods and low in whole foods such as fresh fruit, it is often deficient in vitamins and minerals. I have.
For example, low intakes of vitamin C, vitamin D, and folic acid can affect the heart, cause immune dysfunction, and even increase the risk of some cancers.
beneficial plant elements
Nutrient-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains contain a variety of useful ingredients, including antioxidants.
Antioxidants protect cells from harm that could otherwise lead to disease.
In fact, studies have shown that people who follow a diet rich in polyphenol antioxidants have lower rates of depression, diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.
fiber
Dietary fiber is essential to a balanced diet. It not only aids in digestion and excretion, but also nourishes the good bacteria in the stomach.
As a result, a diet high in fiber, including vegetables, beans, grains, and fruits, can help prevent disease, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system.
Low-fiber diets, on the other hand, have been associated with increased food risks such as colon cancer and stroke.
protein and healthy fats
The proteins and fats found in complete, healthy foods play a variety of important roles in the body.
Amino acids, the building blocks of protein, aid in immune function, muscle synthesis, metabolism, and growth, while lipids provide fuel and aid in nutrient absorption.
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods such as fatty fish, help reduce inflammation and have been associated with improved heart and immunological health.
Medicinal dishes
Transitioning to a whole foods diet can benefit your health in many ways. Foods with particularly strong health benefits include:
berry. Many studies have found that the nutrients and botanicals in berries help fight disease.In fact, a diet rich in berries may prevent chronic diseases such as cancer.
Cruciferous vegetables. Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale are rich in antioxidants. Eating more of these vegetables can lower your risk of heart disease and help you live longer.
fatty fish. Salmon, sardines, and other fatty fish prevent inflammation due to high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that help protect against heart disease.
mushroom. Compounds found in mushrooms such as maitake and reishi have been shown to improve the immune system, heart and brain.
spices. Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and other spices are rich in botanicals. For example, turmeric has been shown in tests to help treat arthritis and metabolic syndrome.
herb. Herbs like parsley, oregano, rosemary, and sage not only add natural flavor to recipes, but they also contain many health-enhancing chemicals.
Green Tea. Green tea has been extensively researched for its great benefits, including reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of disease.
Many other foods have been investigated for their therapeutic effects, including nuts, seeds, avocados, olive oil, honey, seaweed, and fermented foods.
The easiest way to reap the medical benefits of foods is to switch to a diet rich in whole foods such as fruits and vegetables.
