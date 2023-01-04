eat for health

what What exactly is “food as medicine”? Although there is no universal definition of the term “food as medicine,” it is commonly believed to be the use of diet and nutrition to promote good health and reduce the risk of illness or disease.

Food cannot completely replace medicine, but it can be used to maintain, preserve, prevent, reverse, and treat disease.

Chronic conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes are leading causes of death for many families and burden high medical costs.

Controlling or preventing chronic diseases improves our overall health and minimizes medical costs for our families.

How does food heal and protect your body?

Many nutrition-based diets support good health and keep your body fit.

The unique combination of ingredients provides effects that cannot be replicated by taking supplements, so it’s important to eat healthy foods that fill you up.

vitamins and minerals

Your body needs very few vitamins and minerals to survive, but they are important for your health.

However, because the Western diet is high in processed foods and low in whole foods such as fresh fruit, it is often deficient in vitamins and minerals. I have.

For example, low intakes of vitamin C, vitamin D, and folic acid can affect the heart, cause immune dysfunction, and even increase the risk of some cancers.

beneficial plant elements

Nutrient-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains contain a variety of useful ingredients, including antioxidants.

Antioxidants protect cells from harm that could otherwise lead to disease.

In fact, studies have shown that people who follow a diet rich in polyphenol antioxidants have lower rates of depression, diabetes, dementia, and heart disease.

fiber

Dietary fiber is essential to a balanced diet. It not only aids in digestion and excretion, but also nourishes the good bacteria in the stomach.

As a result, a diet high in fiber, including vegetables, beans, grains, and fruits, can help prevent disease, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system.