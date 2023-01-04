Time-restricted diets may reshape gene expression: Study | Health





intermittent fasting It has become a hot topic in the wellness industry as numerous laboratory studies have shown the health benefits of time-restricted eating, including increased longevity. However, how it affects the body at the molecular level, and how those changes interact in multiple organ systems, is poorly understood. to show how time-restricted diets affect gene expression. body and brainGene expression is the process by which genes are activated and respond to the environment by making proteins. Also read: What You Need to Know About Fasting: Nutritionist Shares Tips The findings, presented at Cell Metabolism on January 3, 2023, have implications for many areas. health condition Time-restricted diets have shown potential benefits for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, and more. “We found that time-restricted diets in mice have molecular effects throughout the system,” says Professor Satchidananda Panda. “Our results open the door to explore more closely how this nutritional intervention activates genes involved in specific diseases such as cancer.” In this study, two groups of mice were fed the same high-calorie diet. One group was given free access to food. The other group was restricted to eating within a 9-hour food window each day. After 7 weeks, tissue samples were taken from 22 organ groups and the brain day and night and analyzed for genetic alterations. Samples included tissue from the liver, stomach, lung, heart, adrenal glands, hypothalamus, various parts of the kidney and intestine, and various regions of the brain. The authors found that 70% of mouse genes respond to time-restricted feeding. “By changing the timing of our meals, we were able to alter the gene expression of thousands of genes in the brain, not just in the gut and liver,” says Panda. Nearly 40% of genes in the adrenal gland, hypothalamus and pancreas were affected by the time-restricted diet. Hormones regulate the functioning of different parts of the body and brain. Hormonal imbalances are associated with many diseases, from diabetes to stress disorders. The results provide guidance on how time-restricted diets can help manage these diseases. Interestingly, not all parts of the digestive tract were affected equally. Genes involved in her two parts in the upper part of the small intestine (duodenum and jejunum) were activated by the time-restricted diet, but the ileum at the lower end of the small intestine was not. This finding could open new research avenues to study how shift work, which disrupts our 24-hour body clock (called our circadian rhythm), affects gastrointestinal disease and cancer. There is a nature. A previous study by the Panda team showed that time-restricted diets improved the health of firefighters, who are usually shift workers. Researchers also found that time-restricted diets regulate the circadian rhythms of multiple organs in the body. “Circadian rhythms are everywhere in every cell,” says Panda. “We found that time-restricted eating synchronizes circadian rhythms, with two main waves during fasting and immediately after eating, which may allow the body to coordinate different processes. .” Panda’s team then delves into the effects of time-restricted diets on the specific conditions or systems involved in the study, such as atherosclerosis, the hardening of the arteries that often precedes heart disease and stroke. Examine you. Also chronic kidney disease. This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes. Only changed the heading.

