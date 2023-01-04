Surgical ‘smart’ knife detects uterine cancer ‘in seconds’, study finds





Voices Dispatches Sign up for the full digest of all the best opinions of the week by email Sign up for our free weekly Voices newsletter Scientists have shown that a smart surgical knife that can detect when it cuts through cancerous tissue can ‘probably’ diagnose the uterus cancer “within a few seconds”. Research published in Journal Cancers, It is hoped that it will minimize the current delay in waiting for a diagnosis of uterine cancer after women have their tissue samples analyzed in the lab. The device iKnife has shown in previous research to be a revolutionary tool in diagnosing a variety of cancers, as it can indicate exactly which tissue needs to be removed from a patient. surgery Need for time and repetitive operations. Previous research has shown that intelligent ‘smart’ knives (a type of electrosurgical knife used to cut and cauterize blood vessels) can correctly identify different tissue types such as lung, colon, and liver. shown. Studies have demonstrated that the iKnife works by drawing smoke into the mass spectrometer during ablation. A mass spectrometer is a device that reads chemical signatures and indicates whether cut tissue is cancerous or healthy. “The iKnife is a new tool that uses standard electrosurgical methods to generate surgical aerosols that are then interrogated with a mass spectrometer to provide real-time tissue signatures,” said scientists from Imperial College London. explained in the study. In a new study, scientists sought to determine whether the iKnife could correctly identify endometrial cancer from biopsy samples. Endometrial cancer is a common gynecologic cancer, with more than 120,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the European Union alone, scientists say. Researchers evaluated about 150 endometrial samples in the study and found that the smart knife “confidently” diagnosed endometrial cancer in seconds, with a diagnostic accuracy of about 90%. “These results are very encouraging and suggest that the iKnife can be used in the clinic to provide point-of-care diagnostics,” the scientist noted, adding that surgical tools could lead to “new diagnostic pathways.” He added that it could pave the way for So far, tissue sample analysis for diagnosis of uterine cancer can “take up to two weeks,” indicating that delays in treatment and eventual surgery adversely affect survival chances. ing. The iKnife has been shown to “precisely distinguish” between normal and cancerous tissue in a variety of tumors, including colon, breast, cervical, and ovarian tissue. The researchers say they could develop a rapid, point-of-care diagnostic method for endometrial cancer. They said the smart knife technology “may provide point-of-care diagnostics for women with suspected endometrial cancer, expediting the patient pathway.” “It accurately distinguishes between normal and malignant endometrial tissue based on differences in lipidomic profiles. Further large-scale studies are needed to validate this technique and improve its diagnostic performance.” We need it,” added the scientist.

