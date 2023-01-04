CMO urges parents to keep kids out of school if they have flu-like symptoms





Ahead of the reopening of schools and daycares after Christmas, medical pressure Parents are now encouraged to stay home when their children are sick.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor Breda Smith urges parents to be aware of symptoms of respiratory illness and to keep children at home if they are sick or develop new symptoms.

The message to parents was sent following the hospitalization of more than 1,200 people last week due to cases of Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), although cases of RSV are now declining. It looks like The health ministry said in a statement that the reopening of schools and childcare facilities this week would create an “environment for increased transmission of respiratory viruses”. This puts “huge pressure” on medical resources, especially hospital emergency departments and general practitioner services. CMO said: “If a child has new flu-like symptoms such as congestion, cough, runny nose or high fever, parents should continue to be vigilant and keep children out of schools and child care facilities where possible. .” Children should stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms have fully or substantially recovered, she added. As the virus spreads easily from person to person in winter, the general public should practice respiratory etiquette, clean hands, wear masks on public transport and in crowded places, and have good ventilation, according to the Ministry of Health. It is sought to reduce the spread of infection by ensuring People with new flu-like symptoms should stay home to avoid spreading the infection to other potentially vulnerable people. “Most respiratory illnesses can be successfully treated at home with over-the-counter medications,” the CMO said. “The Bureau of Meteorology website has very good advice, but parents should trust their intuition and seek medical attention if necessary.” This year’s flu season is not yet at its peak, and there is still time to take advantage of a vaccine that takes two weeks to become fully effective. Professor Smith said: This is a nasal spray and is administered free by your GP or pharmacist. “We also encourage you to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines.If you qualify, book a booster appointment.”

