article This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License. A new study in mice finds that a protein made by stem cells that regenerate the cornea may be a new target for treating and preventing damage. People with a condition known as dry eye disease are more likely to damage their cornea than people with healthy eyes. Dry eye disease occurs when the eye fails to provide adequate lubrication. natural tearsPeople with common disorders use various types of drops to replenish lost natural tears and keep their eyes lubricated, but dry eyes can damage the cornea. easier to receive. “We have drugs, but they only work well in about 10% to 15% of patients,” said lead investigator Rajendra S. Apte, a professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. increase. “This study of key genes in eye health identified potential therapeutic targets that appear different in healthy and dry eyes. “Tens of millions are enduring worldwide, an estimated 15 million in the United States alone. eye pain Blurred vision as a result of complications and injuries associated with dry eye disease. Targeting these proteins may better treat or prevent these injuries. for research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers analyzed genes expressed by the cornea in several mouse models of dry eye disease, as well as diabetes and other conditions. found to activate expression. They also found that higher levels of her SPARC protein were associated with better healing. “We performed single-cell RNA sequencing to identify genes that are important for maintaining corneal health. We believe it may provide a therapeutic target,” said the first author. Joseph B. Lin, his MD/PhD student in Apte’s lab. “These stem cells are vital and resilient, which is why they matter. Corneal transplant It works really well,” explains Apte. “If the proteins we identified don’t work as a therapy to activate these cells in people with dry eye syndrome, we could even transplant engineered corneal limbal stem cells to prevent corneal damage in dry eye patients. We might be able to.” The National Eye Institute, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health supported this work. Additional funding came from the Jeffrey T. Fort Innovation Fund, the University of Washington-Centene ARCH personalized medicine initiative agreement with Centene Corp., and research to prevent blindness. sauce: Washington University in St. Louis

