How to tell the difference between COVID-19, RSV, and flu symptoms





Public health officials warn of a “triple disease” due to rising cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. Local doctors share symptoms to look out for.

AUSTIN, TX — As students and adults in central Texas return to classrooms and offices, there can be sniffles for a variety of reasons. according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)respiratory illnesses are appearing in more people sooner than in recent years. It uses the term “triple infection”. All three viruses have similar symptoms, making it difficult to tell them apart. Dr. Mason MillerPhysician and Director Austin Medical Associatessaid loss of smell and taste could be an important indicator that a person is likely infected with COVID-19. Listen for wheezing when checking to see if your child has RSV. If your child starts wheezing, it’s an important indicator that they may have RSV and should be a little more worrying. “Always worry about RSV in children under 6 months old, or in children with prematurity or other conditions. But as adults, we always get RSV,” Mileur said. “Well, as an adult, if you’re under 65 and healthy, you honestly don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to mortality. Once you have a little more medical conditions that affect you, you start to worry a little more about COVID-19.” Other troublesome symptoms that have emerged recently include loss of smell, nasal congestion, and an itchy throat.These symptoms may indicate COVID-19 or RSV, but simply cedar feverThis is an allergic reaction to the high number of cedar trees in central Texas. “It’s hard to tell if you have cedar fever because you may have a low-grade fever, a stuffy nose, and a little itchy eyes. But the big difference is that COVID-19 can get rid of it.” Yes, it’s kind of hard because if you have a severe allergy, you can also lose your sense of smell, but COVID-19 is a sudden loss because it’s so often associated,” Mileur said. says. In his field of work, Mileur receives a lot of calls from patients saying they are sick and don’t know what to worry about regarding the symptoms they are experiencing. “The best thing to do is call your doctor. Talk to them and start deciding if you need to stay at home or go to the hospital.” can help make that decision.” Dominic Newland on social media: Facebook | | twitter | | Instagram KVUE on social media: Facebook | | twitter | | Instagram | | Youtube

