Diabetes in U.S. children and teens likely to surge by 2060, study finds
Washington – A new study finds that the number of young people in the United States is Diabetes mellitus 220,000 people under the age of 20 are expected to have type 2 diabetes by 2060, a nearly 700% increase.
the study, Published December 29 in the American Diabetes Association journal Diabetes Carebased on data from Searching for Diabetes in Youth StudiesIt is funded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
Diabetes occurs when an individual’s blood sugar (or glucose) levels are too high. Blood sugar is the body’s main source of energy and is obtained from food. Insulin is an important hormone made by the pancreas that helps glucose from food get into cells and be used as energy. National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
type 1 diabetes Occur When the body doesn’t make any insulin, it’s usually caused by the body’s immune system attacking and destroying vital cells in the pancreas. when your body doesn’t make enough Insulin or not using it well.
Type 1 diabetes is still more common among children in the United States, but type 2 diabetes has “increased significantly” among young people over the past two decades, according to the CDC.
A total of 526,000 young people, including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, could have diabetes by 2060, new research suggests. For comparison, only about 213,000 young people in the United States had diabetes in 2017.
If these rising trends observed between 2002 and 2017 continue, the researchers predict that by 2060 there will be a 65% increase in U.S. adolescents with type 1 diabetes and 673 adolescents with type 2 diabetes by the same year. We estimate that % will increase rapidly.
FILE – File image dated May 28, 2011 shows a 6-year-old diabetic boy with an insulin pump attached to his waist. (Photo by Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
“This new study should serve as a wake-up call to all of us. It is important that all Americans, especially young people, strive to stay as healthy as possible.” Time, MPH, said in a statement“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is to address chronic diseases such as diabetes.”
People with diabetes are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes complications, and early death than people without diabetes.
Researchers say the rise in type 2 diabetes may have several explanations, including the rising prevalence of childhood obesity in the United States.Another factor is maternal diabetes may be an increase in the presence of diabetes in people of childbearing age because it increases the risk of diabetes in children, they added.
In addition to the overall prediction, the researchers found that Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Native American/Alaskan adolescents were more likely to have a higher burden of type 2 diabetes than whites. said.
“The rise in diabetes, especially among young people, is always a concern, but these numbers are alarming,” said Christopher Holliday, Ph.D., MPH, MA, FACHE, director of the CDC’s Diabetes Translation Division, in a statement. “This study’s startling predictions for an increase in type 2 diabetes highlight why it is so important to increase health equity and reduce the pervasive disparities that already wreak havoc on people’s health.” is showing.”
This story was reported from Cincinnati.
