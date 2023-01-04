What is type 2 diabetes and how can primary care providers help?

More than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes. Many more have higher than normal blood sugar levels that can lead to the development of pre-diabetes, or eventually type 2 diabetes. Because of this, it has become more common over time.

Dr. Julia Roos is a primary care physician at CaroMont Family Medicine in Shelby. Every day she sees patients of all ages with a variety of health problems, including type 2 diabetes. We asked her some key questions about the disease, and specifically what the average person should know to stay healthy.

Q: What is type 2 diabetes?

A: Diabetes is a condition in which the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or the cells in the body can’t process insulin well. This increases the level of glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. Over time, high blood sugar damages organs and leads to serious health problems such as heart disease, kidney disease, and vision loss.Type 2 diabetes is more likely to occur in adults than in children and adolescents. , develop in individuals based on several different risk factors.

Q: What are the risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes?

A: There are some risk factors that cannot be controlled or changed, such as genetics and family history. Additionally, the risk increases with age. However, there are some risk factors that can be controlled. Overweight and inactive people are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people of the same age who maintain a healthy weight level and lead an active lifestyle. It is important to work with these patients to find solutions that can reduce their risk.

Q: What are the signs and symptoms that should prompt me to seek medical attention?

A: Diabetes can present with symptoms such as increased thirst, increased urination, fatigue and blurred vision. People who develop diabetes may find that their wounds are not healing. In some cases, the disease may have no symptoms at all.

This is one of the reasons why annual health checks are so important. If I could meet with you every year to establish a baseline of your health and have regular blood tests, identifying diabetes or preferably pre-diabetes would be much easier.

Q: What is the best advice for patients worried about type 2 diabetes?

A: When you are diagnosed with prediabetes, we give you the opportunity to work together to change the course of your health. Make sure you are sticking to the lifestyle changes that suit your needs. The focus is on monitoring your lifestyle and dietary choices that support healthy blood sugar levels. If the patient is overweight, even losing 5% of her body weight can improve blood sugar levels.

If you have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes, regular check-ups are necessary to monitor how well these lifestyle changes are working for you as a whole, not just as a diabetic or pre-diabetic person. We always want to identify and mitigate concerns early, when they are most treatable.

Q: Why are primary care relationships so important to patient health and wellness?

A: As a family doctor, I love being able to care for a wide range of concerns, not just diabetes. Yes, diabetes and hypertension are common, but my job as a physician is to understand and partner with my patients on their unique needs and healthcare goals. For me, that relationship is really rewarding. Providing meaningful care for all ages, and often multiple generations of the same family, is why I chose family medicine. I am grateful for that.

